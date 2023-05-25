King and Queen meet their match in eight-year-olds Charles and Camilla

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
King and Queen meet their match in eight-year-olds Charles and Camilla

By Press Association
The King and Queen met their match during their trip to Co Armagh, crossing paths with two eight-year-olds also called Charles and Camilla.

As they greeted the primary school children who had waited patiently outside St Patrick’s Cathedral, the Queen noticed young Camilla, wearing a colourful crepe-paper replica of her own crown.

Standing next to Camilla Nowawakowska was Charles Murray, who was sporting a purple paper crown decorated with shiny stickers.

When the two children told the Queen their first names, she said: “Goodness me, isn’t that funny.”

“You’ve got very smart crowns on, they’re a little bit lighter than the one I had on,” she joked.

“They look pretty cool with all the jewels.”

Charles was then called over and shook hands with the two children.

The meeting took place following a short service at the cathedral involving several religious leaders.

The Dean of Armagh, the Very Reverend Shane Forster then led the royal couple towards Market Theatre Square.

Along the path across the cathedral’s grounds were children from different schools waving Union Jacks, some of whom gasped as they caught sight of the King.

Students and staff from the Methodist College Belfast, including several choristers who performed at the coronation, also had a chance to meet the King and Queen.

Among the singers waiting outside were Hannah Gheel and Emily Wilson, who said they were excited to meet the royals.

Hannah said performing at Charles’s coronation had been an experience that was “difficult to describe”.

“I feel like it hasn’t set in that we were actually there, the whole thing, the sound in the cathedral and (Westminster) Abbey,” she said.

Emily said it had been “emotional” to perform.

“Honestly, all of the songs, the acoustics of the abbey and everyone singing together, it was really emotional actually,” she said.

Hannah added: “We got quite emotional after as well because it was all finished. Because we put so much time and we knew the pieces so well, so after it was finished it was quite sad.”

The pair said that the amount of practice they had done beforehand meant that neither nerves nor the countless famous faces at the event had disrupted their performance.

