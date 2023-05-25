Stephen Tompkinson stars as playwright Samuel Beckett in first show since trial

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stephen Tompkinson stars as playwright Samuel Beckett in first show since trial

By Press Association
Stephen Tompkinson as Samuel Beckett in Stumped (Pamela Raith/PA)
Stephen Tompkinson as Samuel Beckett in Stumped (Pamela Raith/PA)

Stephen Tompkinson has begun touring the stage premiere of new play Stumped, weeks after a jury cleared him of inflicting grievous bodily harm.

The DCI Banks star was accused of punching a drunk man in the head, who fell to the ground and broke his skull, after finding him and a friend drinking and making noise at the bottom of his driveway in the early hours of May 30 2021.

The 57-year-old was cleared by a jury of inflicting GBH earlier this month at Newcastle Crown Court.

Stephen Tompkinson as Samuel Beckett and Andrew Lancel as Harold Pinter
Stephen Tompkinson as Samuel Beckett and Andrew Lancel as Harold Pinter in Stumped (Pamela Raith/PA)

Tompkinson has now begun touring with the Original Theatre company starring as Nobel prize winner and playwright Samuel Beckett opposite Andrew Lancel, who plays fellow Nobel prize winner and playwright Harold Pinter.

Beckett, who is best known for Waiting For Godot, was a cricketer before he became a playwright, while Pinter described the sport as “the greatest thing that God created on Earth”.

Shomit Dutta’s production of Stumped, directed by Guy Unsworth, explores the friendship between the two playwrights and has begun a string of performances at Theatre Royal Bath, before it moves to Cambridge Arts Theatre in June and Hampstead Theatre in July.

Tompkinson and Lancel starred in a shorter digital version of the play which Original Theatre streamed online last year.

Original Theatre’s artistic director Alastair Whatley said: “I’m delighted that Shomit Dutta’s new play Stumped will make the transition from a digital to live performance with a short tour and then a run at London’s Hampstead Theatre.

Andrew Lancel as Harold Pinter and Stephen Tompkinson as Samuel Beckett in Stumped
Andrew Lancel as Harold Pinter and Stephen Tompkinson as Samuel Beckett in Stumped (Pamela Raith/PA)

“Hampstead is just a short hop from Lord’s cricket ground where the show began its life last year.

“This once again highlights the potential for digital work to seed and feed live performance.

“After the success of our digital production, I cannot wait to finally see the show in front of live audiences in Bath, Cambridge and London.”

Earlier this month, a jury found Tompkinson not guilty of causing grievous bodily harm after deliberating for just under two hours.

The actor previously told chat show host Lorraine Kelly: “You have to wonder was it worth bringing (to court).

“They were trying to prove a punch that never happened. There was no evidence on my hand, on the guy’s face. He was just incredibly drunk and he fell.”

