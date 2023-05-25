Train driver who passed red light while over drink-drive limit is spared jail

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Train driver who passed red light while over drink-drive limit is spared jail

By Press Association
Train driver Ian Pickering, who was spared jail at Birmingham Crown Court for driving a train while over the legal alcohol limit (Matthew Cooper/PA)
A train driver who went through a red signal while over the legal alcohol limit has been sentenced to an 18-month community order.

Ian Pickering, of Jubilee Drive, Earl Shilton, Leicestershire, pleaded guilty at a previous hearing to charges of being over the legal limit for a transport worker and endangering the safety of persons travelling on the railway network.

The experienced driver, who faced a maximum sentence of six months’ imprisonment, walked free from court after Judge Simon Drew KC heard the 56-year-old had immediately reported the fact he had failed to stop at the signal.

Birmingham Crown Court heard on Thursday that Pickering was initially breathalysed in an office at the city’s New Street station on the night of December 30 last year, shortly after pulling his train to a halt and contacting his manager.

Prosecutor Lee Egan told the court that a subsequent official breath test showed a reading of 50mcg of alcohol, above the legal limit of 35mcg.

Mr Egan said: “In interview he reported going out the evening before, drinking three pints of beer, followed by a couple of cans.”

Defence barrister Robert Ward, offering mitigation prior to sentence, said: “Mr Pickering finds himself in front of the court system for the first time.

“He had worked as train driver for over three decades and in that time would have faced alcohol testing on a regular basis, and often at random.

“In this case he obviously failed but in previous situations Mr Pickering has not, and I would submit that it is out of character. I submit a suspended sentence is appropriate in this case.”

Passing sentence, Judge Drew told Pickering: “As a train driver with over 30 years-plus experience, you know the enormous level of trust that is placed in you by members of the public – they are in your hands.

Ian Pickering was breath-tested at Birmingham New Street after passing a red light (Jacob King/PA)

“It’s why it’s obviously extremely important that you as a train driver should not merely act with all due care and diligence, but go the extra mile in order to ensure the safety of your passengers.

“You endangered their safety by driving through a red light, which I understand is a not-uncommon occurrence.

“You did so while significantly over the legal alcohol limit.”

The judge added: “Equally you fall to be sentenced for what you did, not what might have happened.

“In this particular case you realised you had done so (passed a red signal) and you pulled over and stopped. So the danger that you had created ceased.

“That’s extremely important in the context of this case. You immediately reported what had happened to your manager – that ultimately led to these proceedings.”

The case was not so serious that it passed the custodial threshold, Judge Drew said, adding: “It can properly be dealt with by my making a community order.”

As part of the order Pickering, who must also pay £425 in costs, will be required to undertake 35 days of rehabilitation activity requirements.

