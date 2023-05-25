Polish student killed in ‘ferocious’ knife ambush by ex-boyfriend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Polish student killed in ‘ferocious’ knife ambush by ex-boyfriend

By Press Association
Anna Jedrkowiak, known as Ania, was murdered by her ex-boyfriend as she walked home from work in Ealing, west London in May last year (Metropolitan Police/PA)
Anna Jedrkowiak, known as Ania, was murdered by her ex-boyfriend as she walked home from work in Ealing, west London in May last year (Metropolitan Police/PA)

A murderous ex-boyfriend told a Polish student “we will be together no matter what” before he ambushed her in an alleyway and stabbed her to death after she ended their relationship.

Dennis Akpomedaye, 30, waited for Anna Jedrkowiak to finish her shift at Las Iguanas in Ealing, west London on May 17 last year before he followed her and her friend to a deserted alley.

Wearing a balaclava and with his hood up, he stabbed the 21-year-old, known as Ania, 40 times, including a wound to her neck that detectives believe was an attempt to decapitate her.

Detective Chief Inspector Brian Howie, who led the investigation into her death, said: “This was an extremely violent and ferocious attack.”

Ania was “a bright, lively, positive lady” who had been concerned for Akpomedaye’s welfare following the split, he said.

Akpomedaye, of Blewitt Street, Newport, was found guilty of her murder at Kingston Crown Court on Thursday. He will be sentenced at the same court on Wednesday May 31.

The pair met online in January 2021 and dated for around a year, before Ania brought the relationship to an end.

Police said in the weeks before her murder Akpomedaye, who could not accept the break-up, began trying to manipulate her.

“He was emotionally blackmailing her and she became scared in the weeks before she was murdered when he told her ‘We will be together no matter what. I will find you’.

“Unfortunately, he clearly meant it,” Mr Howie said.

Akpomedaye was himself injured during the horrifying attack, giving false names when he twice went to hospital for treatment.

He used a bizarre cover story that he was a sword performer hurt when a trick had gone wrong.

But the killer had left a trail of blood leading from the scene, taking detectives to where he had dumped items that he had stolen from Ania in a pond in Gunnersbury Park.

Using CCTV, forensic evidence and phone analysis, Metropolitan police officers managed to arrest him within 22 hours of Ania’s death.

He was caught at Victoria coach station trying to return home to Wales.

Police say he has never shown any remorse for the murder, refusing to answer officers’ questions or to attend court for his trial.

“This was an unfortunate case of a man who could not come to terms with the break-up of the relationship,” Mr Howie said.

Ania’s heartbroken mother has travelled over from Poland to attend court for the proceedings, alongside her sister who lives in the UK.

The pair along with Ania’s friends held a moving vigil a year on from her death, walking her final route and placing a flower and a picture at the spot where she died.

Mr Howie added: “From our investigation she was such a bright, lively, positive young lady that only wanted the best for people. It’s just tragic what’s happened to her.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks