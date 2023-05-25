Conservationists turn back clock to graze livestock

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Conservationists turn back clock to graze livestock

By Press Association
The Purbeck Heaths in Dorset (John Miller/National Trust/PA)
The Purbeck Heaths in Dorset (John Miller/National Trust/PA)

Conservationists are turning back the clock thousands of years to graze livestock on precious heathland – just like their extinct ancestors.

The Purbeck Heaths in Dorset is a rich mosaic of lowland wet and dry heath, valley mires, acid grassland and woodland, along with coastal sand dunes, lakes and saltmarsh.

It is already one of the most biodiverse places in the UK and is home to thousands of species of wildlife, including all six native reptiles.

Now the National Trust, RSPB, Natural England and Dorset Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty are grazing cattle, pigs and ponies to help wildlife such as the sand lizard, southern damselfly and heath tiger beetle thrive.

The Purbeck Heaths in Dorset
The Purbeck Heaths in Dorset (John Miller/National Trust/PA)

They plan on allowing the livestock to roam freely alongside deer on around half of the 3,400-hectare habitat.

Here they can browse and turn over the soil in ways that are already benefiting wildlife from birds such as nightjars to tiny plants such as yellow centaury, while the fence removal has made the area even more accessible to people.

David Brown, National Trust lead ecologist for Purbeck, said: “Over large swathes of open grassland and heath, these domestic grazers are now mimicking their wild ancestors, who would have shaped habitats in the past.

“We can’t bring back aurochs, the native ancestors of our domestic cattle, but we can use our 200 red Devon cattle to graze and behave in equivalent ways.

“Similarly, Exmoor ponies mimic the actions of now-extinct tarpan horses, and the quirky, curly coated Mangalitsa pigs are rooting around like wild boars.

The Remstone Estate on Purbeck Heaths in Dorset
The Remstone Estate on Purbeck Heaths in Dorset (John Miller/National Trust/PA)

“We’re also discovering that by letting them get on with their own thing as much as possible, our grazing animals explore new habitats and discover different types of vegetation to eat – all of which help create a more dynamic and complex ecosystem.”

In a natural environment, large herbivores also play a crucial role in helping plants and less mobile insect species move around the landscape – carrying seeds and larvae on their fur and hooves, or in their dung.

By giving cattle, ponies and pigs this huge landscape to wander around, they are helping rare and threatened species such as Purbeck mason wasps and heath bee-flies disperse and build stronger populations.

Peter Robertson, RSPB senior site manager, said: “It’s early days but we are already seeing some surprising changes.

“We expected that the pigs would turn over the ground in areas of grassland and woodland to create bare ground for invertebrates and reptiles to feed and nest and to create space for plants to germinate, and we have certainly seen this happening.

The Purbeck Heaths in Dorset
The Purbeck Heaths in Dorset (John Miller/National Trust/PA)

“What has come as more of a surprise is how they have created new ponds by wallowing in water-logged areas and have opened up areas of saltmarsh by foraging for shellfish.”

Last year Studland Heath saw the highest numbers of silver-studded blue butterflies recorded in 45 years of monitoring.

Rare plants are also thriving in greater numbers, including marsh gentians, great sundews, pale dog violets and yellow centaury.

Last year, ospreys bred on the edge of the reserve for the first time in 200 years and the UK’s largest native bird, the white-tailed eagle, is also now regularly seen.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks