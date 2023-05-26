Boy in critical condition after being struck by police van in Lancaster

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

An 11-year-old boy is in a critical condition after he was struck by a police van in Lancaster on Thursday night.

Lancashire Police said they were attending an emergency call when the collision occurred with the boy who was crossing Owen Road just before 8:30pm.

The boy was taken to Royal Lancaster Infirmary in a critical condition.

A police spokesperson said: “Our thoughts are with the child’s loved ones at this time.

The incident happened on Thursday night, police said (Nick Potts/PA)

“An investigation is underway to establish the full circumstances that led to the collision. We have voluntarily referred this matter to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), as is standard with an incident of this nature.”

The IOPC said in a statement: “We have declared an independent investigation into the actions of Lancashire Police prior to a road traffic collision in Owen Road, Lancaster at around 8.30pm tonight, in which a child has been injured.

“We understand that a marked police van, with its lights and sirens on, was in a collision with an 11-year-old boy.

“We were notified by the force shortly after the collision and declared an investigation at 10.37pm. IOPC investigators are heading to the scene and the police post incident procedure to begin gathering information.”

The IOPC said they are in the early stages of their investigation.