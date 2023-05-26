Man charged over ‘rape’ of girl, 15, in sea at beach

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man charged over ‘rape’ of girl, 15, in sea at beach

By Press Association
Poole Magistrates’ Court (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Poole Magistrates’ Court (Andrew Matthews/PA)

A 19-year-old man has been charged by police in connection with the alleged rape of a schoolgirl in the sea during a busy summer’s day at Bournemouth beach.

Dorset Police received a report that a 15-year-old girl had been attacked in the sea near to the Oceanarium at the seaside resort at 4pm on Sunday July 18 2021.

Gabriel Marinoaica, of Darlastan, Walsall, West Midlands, has been issued with a postal requisition to appear at Poole Magistrates’ Court on June 16 to face a charge of rape and four counts of sexual assault.

A force spokesman said: “A man is due to appear in court in connection with the reported rape of a teenage girl at Bournemouth beach.

“Detectives from Dorset Police’s major crime investigation team (MCIT) have been carrying out detailed inquiries into the report that a 15-year-old girl was raped in the sea near to the Oceanarium at round 4pm on Sunday July 18 2021.

“As part of the investigation, a 19-year-old man from the Walsall area in the West Midlands was arrested in connection with the incident.

An empty beach and pier at Bournemouth (Andrew Matthews/PA)
An empty beach and pier at Bournemouth (Andrew Matthews/PA)

“He has now been issued with a postal requisition to appear at Poole Magistrates’ Court on Friday June 16 2023 for an offence of rape and four counts of sexual assault.”

Detective Inspector Mark Jenkins, of MCIT, said: “Dorset Police takes all reports of rape and sexual offences extremely seriously and we ensure victims are fully supported throughout the investigation.

“In this case, extensive and lengthy inquiries, followed by a detailed submission to the Crown Prosecution Service, have led to them authorising charges in this case.

“We have kept the victim and their family closely informed throughout and will continue this support through the court processes.

“This matter is now the subject of court proceedings, and it would therefore be inappropriate for us to comment any further at this stage.

“It is vital that the judicial process is allowed to follow its course and I would like to remind the public that there should be no commentary or sharing of information online or on social media that could potentially prejudice these proceedings.”

