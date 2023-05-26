Nick Cave on coronation: I was extremely bored and completely awestruck

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nick Cave on coronation: I was extremely bored and completely awestruck

By Press Association
Nick Cave said he was ‘extremely bored and completely awestruck’ when he attended the coronation at Westminster Abbey (Jane Barlow/PA)
Nick Cave said he was ‘extremely bored and completely awestruck’ when he attended the coronation at Westminster Abbey (Jane Barlow/PA)

Nick Cave said he was “extremely bored and completely awestruck” when he attended the coronation at Westminster Abbey.

The Australian singer-songwriter, known as the vocalist for the rock band Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds, was chosen as part of a group of 14 “outstanding Australians” to attend the event earlier this month.

He was among the delegation, which included comedian and Channel 4’s The Last Leg host Adam Hills, to represent the country at the coronation alongside Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

Cave spoke to a Friday episode of Channel 4 News YouTube show and podcast Ways To Change The World With Krishnan Guru-Murthy about seeing the King being crowned in May.

He said: “I went along to the coronation entirely out of curiosity and (I) found the whole thing to be acutely interesting, to say the least, I would say… because I thought I would feel things when I went to the coronation.

“But I didn’t know that I would feel them in such an extreme way and they were conflicted feelings, and sometimes I felt extremely bored, other times completely awestruck by the event, extremely moved by the music.

“(George Frideric Handel’s) Zadok The Priest was something from outer space, kind of amused by what was going on, angered by what was going on so… it brought up a lot of different sort of things.”

The 65-year-old had previously defended his attendance saying he had an “inexplicable emotional attachment” to the royals and would not be so “damn grouchy” to refuse an invitation to attend such an “important historical event”.

He also denied being a “monarchist or a royalist”.

Cave also spoke about how he “revered” and was “influenced” by Australian “chao makers” such as feminist writer Germaine Greer, 84, and Barry Humphries – who died aged 89 last month – and said things that “got them into trouble”.

He added: “The sacred duty to offend… and that for me is kind of bred in the bone.

“So, issues around free speech, for example, are sacred issues to me and self-evidently good for the world and sometimes these ideas rub up the wrong way… in the current climate.”

The musician also said he has been working on a new record since January 1.

The last studio album from Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds, Ghosteen, reached number four in the UK charts when it was released in 2019.

Cave, known for hits such as Into My Arms and One More Time With Feeling, was named an Officer of the Order of Australia in 2017 for his “distinguished service to the performing arts” and a “major contributor to Australian music, culture and heritage”.

