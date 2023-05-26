Woman killed after being hit by Garda patrol car ‘radiated life’, funeral told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Woman killed after being hit by Garda patrol car ‘radiated life’, funeral told

By Press Association
A mourner at the funeral of Rebecca Browne (Claudia Savage/PA)
A 21-year-old woman who died after being hit by a Garda patrol car in Co Donegal “radiated life and love”, her funeral service has heard.

Rebecca Browne, from Galliagh, Co Londonderry, was on a night-out in Buncrana when the collision occurred early on Sunday morning.

The funeral service took place at St Joseph’s Church Galliagh in Derry on Friday and was held by Father Michael McCaughey.

Mourners at the funeral wore t-shirts with Ms Browne’s picture on the front and “forever 21” emblazoned on the back.

Mourner at the funeral of Rebecca Browne, wearing a t shirt with 'Forever 21' written on the back. Ms Browne died aged 21 -years-old after being hit by a Garda car. (Claudia Savage/PA)
Ms Browne was a hairdresser and Father McCaughey opened her funeral service by saying she “loved taking photographs and making memories”.

Father McCaughey said Ms Browne “radiated life”.

He said: “What has been remarkable is the care and the love and the sense of neighbour and friends since then.

“People together in grief, sharing stories, creating memories, a laugh to help each other.

Funeral of Rebecca Browne at St Joseph's church, Galliagh Co. Londonderry. Ms Browne died aged 21 after being hit by a Garda car in Co. Donegal. (Claudia Savage/PA)
“This is all carried out in the spirit of love, as Becca Browne was someone who radiated life and love in her own way.”

A GoFundMe page that was set up to cover funeral costs raised more than £5,000 as the communities of Galliagh and Buncrana showed their support for the mourning family.

Father McCaughey also spoke of Ms Browne’s love of music, saying she listened to one of her favourite songs – Travelin Soldier by The Chicks – not long before the incident that led to her death on Sunday at about 3am.

“She valued time, she valued people, she enjoyed fun, and we can see that in many ways, in the life and the love of the last few days,” he said.

The funeral car for Rebecca Browne outside St Joseph's church, Galliagh Co. Londonderry. Ms Browne died aged 21 after being hit by a Garda car in Co. Donegal. (Claudia Savage/PA)
“It’s worth noting that Travelin’ Soldier was the first song that she was to learn and the last song which she was to sing late on Saturday night.”

Father McCaughey finished the homily by reading a poem written by Ms Browne’s aunt.

“In life she was a beacon of light, the happiest and kindest soul, helping everyone she met, to sing and to laugh her only goal, and the life and soul of a party, so happy every day, a smile forever on her face, she’ll be missed in every way.”

The Garda Siochana Ombudsman Commission is investigating the collision.

