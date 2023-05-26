Ely community meeting begins with ‘moment of reflection’ after boys’ deaths

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Ely community meeting begins with ‘moment of reflection’ after boys’ deaths

By Press Association
Tributes to teenagers Harvey Evans and Kyrees Sullivan (PA)
Tributes to teenagers Harvey Evans and Kyrees Sullivan (PA)

A meeting between public officials and community representatives after the deaths of two best friends in Cardiff sparked a riot has begun with a “moment of reflection” for the teenagers.

Mark Drakeford, the First Minister of Wales, is chairing the meeting between local politicians, agencies, and community groups, including Ace (Action in Caerau and Ely).

He is being joined by Welsh Government Social Justice Minister Jane Hutt, as well as Kevin Brennan MP, who represents the Ely area, South Wales police and crime commissioner Alun Michael, ward councillor Russell Goodway, council leader Huw Thomas and council chief executive Paul Orders.

The meeting is being held following the deaths of Harvey Evans, 15, and best friend Kyrees Sullivan, 16, who died when the Sur-Ron bike they were riding crashed in the Ely area of Cardiff just after 6pm on Monday.

Harvey Evans, left, and Kyrees Sullivan
Harvey Evans, left, and Kyrees Sullivan (Family handouts/PA)

A Welsh Government spokesman said: “The meeting started with everyone marking a moment of reflection for the family and friends of Kyrees Sullivan and Harvey Evans.”

Their deaths sparked several hours of violence and disorder after word spread on social media that a marked police van had been pursuing the pair minutes before the crash.

Nine people between the ages of 15 and 21 were arrested following the disorder.

CCTV from the area has since confirmed police were following the teenagers despite Mr Michael dismissing it the following day as “rumour”.

Hundreds of floral tributes and ballons have been left in Snowden Road to the two boys (Bronwen Weatherby/PA)
Hundreds of floral tributes and balloons have been left in Snowden Road (Bronwen Weatherby/PA)

On Friday evening a vigil and balloon release has been planned to pay tribute to the boys.

In a Facebook post, a friend of the families said: “We know tensions are still high right now. But we ask if for the balloon release people can keep their anger inside.

“The mums asked if no Sur-Rons can be seen around out of respect and let us all come together for the love and life that they had here with us.”

Police said they are continuing to investigate both the crash and the riot which followed.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has launched an investigation into “any interaction” between the South Wales force and the teenagers prior to the crash.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks