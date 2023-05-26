Ex-Met Police officer not guilty of raping woman 19 years ago

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Ex-Met Police officer not guilty of raping woman 19 years ago

By Press Association
Retired Metropolitan Police officer Stephen Kyere (Yui Mok/PA)
A retired Metropolitan Police officer has been cleared of raping a woman 19 years ago after flashing his warrant card at her in a nightclub.

Stephen Kyere, 57, was accused of having sex with the woman without her consent following a night out at Oceana club in Kingston-upon-Thames on April 12 2004.

The case was reopened after the woman wrote to then-Metropolitan Police commissioner Dame Cressida Dick in 2018 about the “injustice” she still felt years after the case was closed.

Mr Kyere, from Ashford in Surrey, was eventually identified as a suspect from CCTV images at the club and his DNA matched to a sample of semen on the woman’s duvet, the Old Bailey heard.

The defendant, who was off duty at the time of the incident and has since retired from the Metropolitan Police, had denied rape and indecent assault.

Following a retrial at the Old Bailey, he was found not guilty of the charges by a jury which deliberated for six hours and 20 minutes.

Stephen Kyere court case
Retired Metropolitan police officer Stephen Kyere arriving at the Old Bailey (Yui Mok/PA)

According to the woman’s account, Mr Kyere, then aged 38, had flashed a warrant card bearing the name Stephen and his picture after they met at the Oceana club.

When they got back to her home with two other people, she went to bed because she was tired, and had drunk a lot of alcohol mixed with slimming pills, jurors heard.

She was drifting in and out of sleep when the defendant climbed over her in bed, stroked her breasts and had sex with her without consent, it was alleged.

She told him to “stop” and “please go”, jumped out of bed, grabbed a dressing gown and ran out of the room, shocked and crying, it was claimed.

On her account, the woman went into the bathroom and sat against the door hugging her knees as the defendant asked: “What’s wrong?” from the other side.

Later in the kitchen, she screamed at him to leave when he appeared dressed in the doorway, jurors were told.

Giving evidence at a retrial in May, Mr Kyere disputed her account, saying she had seemed “normal” and did not behave in a way that caused him to “worry”.

On their initial meeting, Mr Kyere said: “I cannot remember but I know we started talking. I’m not sure we kissed or not. I think we did but I cannot say because of how long ago it was.”

He said they talked about the “cheesy” 80s disco music and she invited him back to her home.

Mr Kyere denied the woman’s claim that he performed oral sex on her and attempted anal penetration.

Asked if he engaged in vaginal sex, he said: “I cannot remember sexual activity we did.”

Jurors were told how the woman had made a report to police at the time and was examined by a doctor who found no injuries that would confirm or refute her version of events.

CCTV from the nightclub was provided to police and the woman gave a formal statement, jurors were told.

A full DNA profile had been obtained from a semen stain on the woman’s duvet but no match was found on the national database.

In August 2004, the woman received a call from police to say a suspect was due to be arrested but she heard no more, and in 2006 the case was closed with no suspect identified.

In 2018, the woman, who is now in her early 40s, wrote to the Met Police commissioner about the “injustice” she felt about the investigation.

Even though much of the original evidence was lost by then, the investigation was reopened and stills from the nightclub CCTV were retrieved.

From that, police tracked down Mr Kyere after comparing the CCTV with images of all black ethnic minority officers called Stephen who were serving at the time.

A review of his shifts confirmed Mr Kyere was off duty on the night of the allegation and was living about 45 minutes away from Kingston.

In January 2020, he was invited to an interview under caution and provided a prepared statement saying he never had non-consensual sex.

His DNA was tested and matched to the sample on the woman’s duvet.

Mr Kyere said in a further statement that he remembered the incident and insisted the sex was consensual.

An Old Bailey jury was discharged in March after failing to reach a verdict in the case, leading to a three-day retrial in May before Judge Lynn Tayton KC.

