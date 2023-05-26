Teenager Mizzy arrested two days after court appearance over TikTok ‘prank’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Teenager Mizzy arrested two days after court appearance over TikTok ‘prank’

By Press Association
Bacari-Bronze O’Garro has been arrested on suspicion of breaching his criminal behaviour order (Lucy North/PA)
Bacari-Bronze O’Garro has been arrested on suspicion of breaching his criminal behaviour order (Lucy North/PA)

A teenager who was issued with a criminal behaviour order (CBO) and fined hundreds of pounds after entering a home as part of a TikTok “prank” has been arrested just two days after appearing in court.

Bacari-Bronze O’Garro, 18, known as Mizzy, of Manor Road, Hackney, north London, appeared at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday where he admitted one count of failing to comply with a community protection notice issued on May 11 2022.

Judge Charlotte Crangle issued him with a two-year criminal behaviour order, including that he must not directly or indirectly post videos on to social media without the documented consent of the people featured in the content, must not trespass into private property and must not attend the Westfield Centre in Stratford, east London.

She also ordered O’Garro to pay a fine of £200, as well as a victim surcharge of £80 and costs of £85 – totalling £365.

In a video posted to Twitter on Friday, O’Gorro was seen being arrested by a plain-clothed police officer who references two videos published on social media on Wednesday and Thursday.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed an arrest had been made on Friday.

A spokesperson for the force said: “On Friday May 26, officers arrested an 18-year-old man on suspicion of breach of a criminal behaviour order.

“He has been taken into custody. Enquiries are ongoing.”

Speaking on Piers Morgan Uncensored on TalkTV, the teenager said: “I wouldn’t call it terrorising, I would more call it having fun.

“But let me get this out of the way first, I apologise. You see this situation that blew up on the internet, like walking into random houses, the next day I apologised because I felt bad.”

Varinder Hayre, prosecuting, told the court on Wednesday that O’Garro had breached the community protection notice by entering a home on May 15 this year.

“It was discovered that he had filmed the entire incident for a TikTok trend about walking into random houses,” she said.

“He has caused the family a lot of distress.

“The faces of the couple and their two young children can be seen.”

Lee Sergent, in mitigation, said O’Garro had apologised to the family.

He said his client had made some legitimate social media content, including playing games and discussing conspiracy theories.

