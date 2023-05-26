Eva Green to receive more than £1m towards legal costs after court win over film

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Eva Green to receive more than £1m towards legal costs after court win over film

By Press Association
Eva Green (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Eva Green (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Actress Eva Green is set to receive more than £1 million towards her legal costs after winning her High Court battle over the collapse of an abandoned sci-fi film.

The 42-year-old successfully sued White Lantern Film after production on A Patriot was shuttered in October 2019, claiming she was entitled to her million-dollar (£810,000) fee for the film, despite its cancellation, under the terms of their agreement.

White Lantern Film and lender SMC Speciality Finance (SMC) brought a counterclaim against Ms Green, alleging she undermined the independent film’s production and renounced the contract.

In a judgment in April, Mr Justice Michael Green found in Ms Green’s favour, ruling she was entitled to the fee and dismissing the counterclaim.

Eva Green
Eva Green in January (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

The case returned on Friday to the High Court in London, which heard the actress’s estimated legal bill was almost £1.7 million.

Edmund Cullen KC, for the Casino Royale star, made a bid for an interim payment towards Ms Green’s legal fees of £1.4 million, around 83% of the estimate.

However, James Goodwin, for White Lantern Film and SMC, had argued that the “appropriate figure” for the interim payment was £650,000, around 70% of Ms Green’s previous costs budget.

Mr Justice Michael Green ruled that the actress should be awarded an interim payment of £1.2 million, ahead of a further hearing before a specialist judge to finalise the bills which are set to be paid by White Lantern Film and SMC.

During Friday’s hearing, Ms Green also won a bid to have her total legal fees assessed more favourably by a specialist judge.

Mr Cullen told the court the actress had offered to settle the case last year if she was given 900,000 dollars (£728,000) of her fee, with White Lantern Film and SMC taking the remaining money and the accrued interest.

The court heard that as the offer was not accepted, Ms Green’s costs after August 2022 will be assessed on an indemnity rather than a standard basis – a decision which is more favourable to Ms Green in terms of the amount of her legal bill she can recover.

She is also entitled to a 10% interest rate on those costs and a one-off payment of £75,000.

On Friday, Mr Cullen asked for all of Ms Green’s legal fees to be assessed on this more favourable basis.

In written submissions, the barrister said: “The defendants sought to abuse the court process through advancing and maintaining a defence and a counterclaim founded squarely upon false evidence, and the court should signal that such conduct is unacceptable through making an indemnity costs order.”

He told the court: “It was a case built on lies…. They have made that bed, they should have to lie in it.”

Mr Goodwin said there would be little difference practically between the two assessment methods but that the costs should be determined on the usual basis.

He said in written submissions: “The defendants’ conduct has not been ‘outside the norm’ of litigation.”

The barrister added: “It is acknowledged that the court disbelieved the defendants’ witnesses.

“However, it is often the case that parties will present competing factual narratives about what happened, and the court will have to decide which narrative to believe, with the inevitable conclusion that the opposing narrative is disbelieved.”

Mr Justice Michael Green ruled that all of Ms Green’s costs should be looked at on the more favourable basis, adding it was not “ordinary and reasonable conduct” for witnesses to provide “knowingly false” evidence.

He said: “Their defence was essentially based on a lie and I agree that without the false evidence, there would have been no defence to Ms Green’s claim.”

However, the judge did rule that the actress could not claim costs related to the late disclosure of some messages between her and her agent during the trial.

