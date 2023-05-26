Lambs ‘taken from King’s Sandringham Estate by activists’ remain missing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News UK

Lambs ‘taken from King’s Sandringham Estate by activists’ remain missing

By Press Association
Handout photo issued by Animal Rising of their activists taking sheep.
Handout photo issued by Animal Rising of their activists taking sheep.

Three lambs taken from the King’s Sandringham Estate in Norfolk remain missing, according to police.

Activist group Animal Rising previously claimed credit for taking the lambs, adding that the incident “marks the first” of its “high-profile ‘open rescues’ this summer”.

The group said that the animals were taken by three activists from Appleton Farm at 8pm on Wednesday.

A statement from Norfolk Constabulary on Friday said that three female suspects had been released on bail.

“Three women arrested on suspicion of theft after three lambs were reported stolen from a field in West Newton have been released on police bail,” a police spokesperson said

“The women, aged in their 20s and 30s, were arrested in Slough and taken to Maidenhead police station for questioning.

“They are due to answer police bail on July 6 at King’s Lynn Police Investigation Centre.

“The lambs are still missing.”

Imagery released by the group showed three women, in pink Animal Rising T-shirts, walking through a field of sheep and loading the lambs into the back of a vehicle.

Animal Rising said that the lambs would have been sent for slaughter.

They added that the women handed themselves into police in Windsor, Berkshire at 8am on Thursday, with banners saying “I rescued the King’s sheep” and “This is how we love animals”.

Sarah Foy, 23, one of the women involved, explained why the lambs had been taken.

She said: “Like anyone, animals want to live out their lives safely and without being used or exploited.

“Sadly that is not the case here at Sandringham, or anywhere they are used in our food system.

“That is exactly why we rescued three sheep today – three beautiful lambs who’ll now live their lives to the fullest.

“We urgently need a national conversation about our relationship with other animals and nature.”

