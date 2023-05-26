Police watchdog appeals for witnesses to Ely crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Police watchdog appeals for witnesses to Ely crash

By Press Association
Tributes left for Kyrees Sullivan, 16, and Harvey Evans, 15, in Ely, Cardiff, whose death in a car crash sparked a riot. Tensions reached breaking point after officers were called to the collision, in Snowden Road, Ely, at about 6pm on Monday. Officers faced what they called “large-scale disorder”, with at least two cars torched as trouble involving scores of youths flared for hours.
Tributes left for Kyrees Sullivan, 16, and Harvey Evans, 15, in Ely, Cardiff, whose death in a car crash sparked a riot. Tensions reached breaking point after officers were called to the collision, in Snowden Road, Ely, at about 6pm on Monday. Officers faced what they called “large-scale disorder”, with at least two cars torched as trouble involving scores of youths flared for hours.

A police watchdog has appealed for witnesses who saw the moments before two teenagers were killed in road accident.

The deaths of Kyrees Sullivan, 16, and Harvey Evans, 15, in Ely, Cardiff on Monday evening sparked a riot that led to nine arrests and 15 officers being injured.

The exact circumstances of the teenagers’ deaths have not been established, but the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said it had already carried out house-to-house inquiries.

Word quickly spread on social media that a marked police van had been following the pair, who were riding a Sur-Ron electric bike, minutes before the crash.

Harvey Evans, left, and Kyrees Sullivan
Harvey Evans, left, and Kyrees Sullivan (Family handouts/PA)

The claims were later denied by Alun Michael, the Police and Crime Commissioner for South Wales, but CCTV from the area has since confirmed the pursuit.

The IOPC said it had recovered CCTV footage from the Ely area and is reviewing initial accounts from the police officers involved.

It said the investigation was examining the “nature of the police interaction” with Kyrees and Harvey and the “appropriateness” of the officers’ decisions and actions.

The watchdog is also considering whether the police officers’ actions in the van constituted a pursuit, and whether the interaction between the officers and the boys was “reported appropriately by the officers prior to and following the collision”.

Hundreds of floral tributes and ballons have been left in Snowden Road to the two boys (Bronwen Weatherby/PA)
Hundreds of floral tributes and balloons have been left in Snowden Road (Bronwen Weatherby/PA)

IOPC director David Ford: “Our thoughts and sympathies remain with the family and friends of Kyrees and Harvey, as well as all those affected by the loss of two young lives in such a close-knit community as Ely.

“Our investigators have been conducting inquiries and securing evidence in the immediate vicinity of where the events took place, speaking to local residents, distributing leaflets and gathering as much relevant information as possible.

“I am truly grateful for the co-operation and assistance we have received from people within the local community.

“We are working hard to establish the exact circumstances of what took place in the period leading up to the collision. I would like to reassure everyone in the community that our work will be thorough, impartial, and independent of the police.”

On Friday evening, a vigil and balloon release will take place to pay tribute to the boys.

Earlier, politicians and community leaders met to discuss the aftermath of Monday’s tragedy.

First Minister Mark Drakeford said: “This week, two families are grieving for their sons and the people of Ely have experienced a collective trauma.

“My thoughts are with the families and friends of Harvey and Kyrees.

“Representatives of the local community and public agencies, including Action in Caerau and Ely, the Welsh Government and Cardiff Council today met in Ely.

“We have agreed to jointly sponsor a grassroots-led initiative to create a community plan for Ely, to respond to the long-term needs of residents. It will be focused on actions and outcomes for people in Ely.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks