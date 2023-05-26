Balloons fill the sky for teenagers killed in Ely crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Balloons fill the sky for teenagers killed in Ely crash

By Press Association
People release balloons during a vigil for the victims of a road traffic collision on Snowden Road in Ely, Cardiff (Jacob King/PA)
People release balloons during a vigil for the victims of a road traffic collision on Snowden Road in Ely, Cardiff (Jacob King/PA)

Around a thousand people have gathered for a vigil at the spot where two teenagers died in a road crash which sparked rioting after rumours spread they were being pursued by the police.

Many of those gathered held blue balloons and wore white T-shirts adorned with pictures of Kyrees Sullivan, 16, and Harvey Evans, 15, who were killed when their Sur-Ron electric bike crashed in Ely, Cardiff on Monday evening.

The local police and crime commissioner denied South Wales Police officers had been following the teenagers but CCTV footage emerged contradicting that claim.

Cardiff road traffic collision
People release balloons during a vigil for the victims of a road traffic collision on Snowden Road in Ely, Cardiff (Jacob King/PA)

The mothers of the teenagers have asked that there be no people on Sur-Ron bikes at the vigil on Snowden Road.

The PA news agency also understands that the families have requested the police are not present.

Cardiff road traffic collision
People wore T-shirts with the faces of the two teenagers (Jacob King/PA)

Dozens of blue and orange flares have been lit as the families of Harvey and Kyrees arrive on foot at the scene where hundreds of floral tributes and messages have been left since Monday.

Hundreds of blue balloons have also filled the sky in tribute to the teenagers and some fireworks have been set off.

Several people were in tears as the balloons were released and a moment of silence was held before the crowd broke out in applause.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks