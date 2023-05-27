Teenager charged with breaching social media video banning order

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Teenager charged with breaching social media video banning order

By Press Association
Bacari-Bronze O’Garro is due to appear at Thames Magistrates’ Court (Lucy North/PA)
Bacari-Bronze O’Garro is due to appear at Thames Magistrates’ Court (Lucy North/PA)

A teenager is to appear in court after he was charged with breaching a criminal behaviour order imposed for posting a “prank” video on TikTok.

Bacari-Bronze O’Garro, 18, known as Mizzy, of Manor Road, Hackney, north London, was made subject to the order at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday banning him from posting videos on social media without the consent of those featuring in them.

In a video posted to Twitter on Friday, O’Gorro was seen being arrested by a plain-clothed police officer who references videos published on social media on Wednesday and Thursday.

O’Garro has now been charged with three counts of breaching a criminal behaviour order and placed in custody to appear at the same court on Saturday.

During Wednesday’s court appearance, he admitted one count of failing to comply with a community protection notice issued on May 11 2022.

Judge Charlotte Crangle issued him with a two-year criminal behaviour order, including that he must not directly or indirectly post videos on to social media without the documented consent of the people featured in the content, must not trespass into private property and must not attend the Westfield Centre in Stratford, east London.

She also ordered O’Garro to pay a fine of £200, as well as a victim surcharge of £80 and costs of £85 – totalling £365.

A Met Police spokesman said: “A teenager has been charged with breaching a criminal behaviour order following an investigation into social media footage posted online.

“Bacari-Bronze O’Garro, 18, of Manor Road, Hackney, was charged on Friday May 26 with three counts of breaching a criminal behaviour order.

“He will appear in custody at Thames Magistrates’ Court on the morning of Saturday May 27.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks