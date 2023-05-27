New Aston Martin model sells for nearly £1.3m at charity auction in Cannes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New Aston Martin model sells for nearly £1.3m at charity auction in Cannes

By Press Association
A new Aston Martin model has been sold for 1.6 million US dollars (£1.3 million) at a charity auction (Max Earey/Aston Martin/PA)
An Aston Martin model has been sold for 1.6 million US dollars (£1.3 million) at a charity auction in France supporting Aids research.

The customer will become the first person to own the Aston Martin DB12 car, with its engine cover signed by Formula One drivers Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso, which was auctioned at a star-studded gala for the American Foundation for Aids Research (Amfar) in Cannes.

The emerald green sportscar was unveiled, making its debut in Cannes, becoming the first Super Tourer to be hand delivered to a customer.

Green car
To mark the marque’s 110th anniversary, the car features special touches curated by one of Aston Martin’s bespoke services (Max Earey/Aston Martin)

The gala was attended by the likes of rapper and actress Queen Latifah, actress Rebel Wilson and supermodel Heidi Klum.

The auction was hosted by American actress Eva Longoria and actor James Marsden who showcased the unique car before excelling beyond auction estimates raising over a million to support the Aids charity.

To mark the marque’s 110th anniversary, the car features special touches curated by one of Aston Martin’s bespoke services.

Kevin Robert Frost, chief executive of Amfar, said he was “immensely grateful” for the donation as proceeds will be “an important boost” towards research efforts for Aids.

“We have been incredibly fortunate to have Aston Martin as presenting sponsor for the 29th Amfar Gala Cannes and we’re immensely grateful for their generous donation of this spectacular DB12 for our live auction,” he said.

“This phenomenal sportscar was a highlight of the gala and the auction proceeds will give an important boost to our efforts to develop a cure for HIV.”

The interior of the new Aston Martin (Max Earey/Aston Martin)

Lawrence Stroll, executive chairman of Aston Martin said he the luxury car company was “thrilled” to support Amfar.

“Aston Martin is thrilled to have supported the Amfar Gala Cannes,” he said.

“In addition to showcasing the generosity of amfAR attendees, the incredible amount raised through this charity auction highlights the excitement for the new DB12 and the unique ultra-luxury and high-performance aspects of this model that elevate it well beyond the current GT category.”

Aston Martin sponsors of the Amfar Gala Cannes supporting non-profit organisations dedicated to Aids research, HIV prevention, treatment education, and advocacy.

Aids research charity Amfar was founded in 1985 and has since raised 617 million US dollars (£500 million) and awarded more than 3,500 grants to research teams across the world.

