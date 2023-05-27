Princess Royal ‘very knowledgeable’ about Coronation Street acid attack story

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News UK

Princess Royal ‘very knowledgeable’ about Coronation Street acid attack story

By Press Association
A general view of the Rovers Return Inn on the set of Coronation Street in Manchester. (Dave Thompson/PA)
A general view of the Rovers Return Inn on the set of Coronation Street in Manchester. (Dave Thompson/PA)

Coronation Street actor Andrew Still said the Princess Royal took a “real interest” and was “very knowledgeable” about the soap’s acid attack storyline when she visited the set.

ITV will see episodes this week covering the upcoming trial involving Still’s character Justin Rutherford, which follows on from his attack in Weatherfield and stalking of Daisy Midgeley.

In a previous programme, Justin attempted to throw acid on Daisy, played by Charlotte Jordan, but Ryan Connor (Ryan Prescott) stepped in the way and took the force of the attack.

Recent scenes will see Ryan reluctant to take the witness box to testify against Justin as the stalker has his day in court.

When asked about his most memorable moment on the soap, Still said: “Definitely meeting Princess Anne.

“When else are you going to have the chance to say that you’ve met a royal in the Rovers Returns – it’s pretty mad.

“That’s like ‘tell your grandkids’ type of thing. She took a great interest in the acid attack storyline so I got a chance to talk to her which I hadn’t really expected.

“She was very knowledgeable and knew what was going on in the storyline.”

Anne had visited ITV Studios in March and met the cast and production team involved with the storyline.

The soap worked with The Katie Piper Foundation and Acid Survivors Trust International (ASTI) – of which the princess is a patron – to ensure the episodes are accurate and authentic.

Still also revealed more about the upcoming trial of Justin, which has been filmed in Bolton and used the same defendant box that Happy Valley’s Tommy Lee Royce (James Norton) jumps out of during the final series of the hit crime drama.

He said: “The days were long and the very last scene we filmed was when Justin takes the stand and I had like a three page monologue to say so it was quite nerve-racking.

“I remember waiting all week for this one big scene. I felt a lot of nervous energy going into that scene which was good because that’s exactly how Justin would feel too because it’s his last big gamble.”

Still also described Justin as being in “survival mode” and someone who is a “truly phenomenal liar”.

He added: “He is going to put on the full charm offensive and he will use all of his manipulation tactics to win the jury round.”

Coronation Street airs on ITV1.

