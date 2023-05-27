What the papers say – May 28

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The front pages of Sunday’s newspapers continue to carry the fallout from Phillip Schofield’s exit from This Morning,

The Sun on Sunday and the Daily Star Sunday feature Holly Willoughby saying her former co-star lied to her about the affair he was having with a younger colleague.

On tomorrow's front page: Holly Willoughby slams Phillip Schofield’s ‘very hurtful’ lies after she confronted him over affair with young colleaguehttps://t.co/2QQy83091R pic.twitter.com/TIjpwCQlAM — The Sun (@TheSun) May 27, 2023

Sunday's Front Page 📰 Holly: I'm so hurt Phil lied to me 👀 Read more: https://t.co/FAxpUh3k0d#TomorrowsPaperToday pic.twitter.com/mnIqJacmgi — Daily Star (@dailystar) May 27, 2023

Also covering the drama, the Sunday People wonders about This Morning’s future, while the Mail on Sunday says Schofield’s lover was just 15 when they first met.

Sunday People: ITV to axe This Morning #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/Z4LF7xQG9s — George Mann 🫧⚒️🫧 (@sgfmann) May 27, 2023

Mail on Sunday: Schofield lover was just fifteenwhen they met #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/xubAbGQVlr — George Mann 🫧⚒️🫧 (@sgfmann) May 27, 2023

Elsewhere, the Sunday Mirror writes that the chief executive of one of the UK’s biggest children’s charities killed a man as a teenager.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer will announce a ban on drilling in the North Sea, The Sunday Times reports.

Sunday Times: Starmer to ban new drilling in the North Sea #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/STAetTJkFx — George Mann 🫧⚒️🫧 (@sgfmann) May 27, 2023

Three Conservative MPs have claimed driving fines on expenses, The Independent reports.

Independent digital front page: Revealed: three Tory MPs claim driving fines on expenses. #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/5XKPsX28yx — George Mann 🫧⚒️🫧 (@sgfmann) May 27, 2023

Downing Street is drawing up plans for retailers to introduce price caps on basic food items such as bread and milk to help tackle the rising cost of living, according to The Sunday Telegraph.

🗞 The front page of tomorrow's Sunday Telegraph: 'Sunak asks stores to cap basic food prices'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletter:https://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/q93clNgNRO — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) May 27, 2023

The Observer says ministers are in a “bitter fight” trying to stop the release of “Covid secrets”.

And the Sunday Express focuses on Suella Braverman insisting it is possible to reduce net migration without wrecking public services or stifling growth.