Home News UK

Man charged with murder of woman in Chorley

By Press Association
A man has been charged with murder after the death of a 37 year-old woman in Chorley from multiple injuries.

Fiona Robinson was found after Lancashire Police officers were called out at 2.30am on Friday to reports of a sudden death at an address in Congress Street.

Jason Gowen, 26, was arrested at the scene and has been charged with murder.

Gowen, of Congress Street, Chorley, is due to appear at Preston Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Ms Robinson had been living in Chorley after moving from Barrow-in-Furness in 2022.

A Home Office post-mortem examination has confirmed that Ms Robinson died from multiple injuries.

Det Ch Insp Mark Haworth-Oates, of Lancashire Police’s Major Investigation Team, said: “First and foremost our thoughts are with Fiona’s loved ones, who are going through unimaginable pain.

“We are determined to provide answers for them and although we have charged someone our investigation is ongoing.

“We are appealing for any information that could help us piece together what happened.

“Perhaps you know something you think could be relevant or perhaps you were in the area on Thursday into the early hours of Friday morning and heard something suspicious.

“Whatever you know, please get in touch.”

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting log 125 of May 26.

