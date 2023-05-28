Sunday becomes UK’s hottest day of the year, Met Office confirms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sunday becomes UK’s hottest day of the year, Met Office confirms

By Press Association
People enjoying the warm weather along the river Avon in Warwick on Sunday (Jacob King/PA)
People enjoying the warm weather along the river Avon in Warwick on Sunday (Jacob King/PA)

Sunday has snatched the record as the UK’s hottest day of the year so far, the Met Office confirmed – beating Saturday’s high by a tenth of a degree.

Temperatures reached 24.4C in Plymouth, narrowly topping Saturday’s record of 24.3C in Bramham, West Yorkshire.

Pictures show people taking to the outdoors in the hot weather to sunbathe, paddle board and wake board among other activities.

Met Office meteorologist Jonathan Vautrey predicted more sunshine on Monday but cooler temperatures.

People paddle boarding on river in Warwick
People paddle boarding in Warwick on Sunday (Jacob King/PA)

He said: “Generally, there will be a lot of dry weather around and a good amount of sunshine still.

“Hazy cloud pushing through at times might make the sunshine hazy in places.

“Temperatures then going to be feeling cooler along eastern coastal areas.”

It is understood Wales and south-west England will be warmest on Monday with temperatures possibly reaching 20C.

A man wakeboarding
A man wake boards at the Royal Docks in east London on Sunday (James Manning/PA)

It follows the news of several water-related deaths this weekend which have prompted emergency services to issue fresh safety warnings, with people more likely to be near water over the warm bank holiday.

The body of 15-year-old Lewis Michael Kirkpatrick was found in the River Eden in Carlisle at about 1.30pm on Saturday after emergency services received reports that he and three other teenage boys had got into trouble in the water on Friday evening.

A 14-year-old who was airlifted to hospital on Friday remains in a critical condition, while one of the group managed to swim to safety and another was rescued by a member of the public, Cumbria Police said.

Further south, in Devon, two men aged in their 20s died on Saturday after being rescued from the sea off the coast of Oddicombe, Torbay.

Following the incident, Devon and Cornwall Police superintendent Ben Davies said: “With more people likely to be out near water this Bank Holiday weekend, emergency services are urging everybody to be vigilant to the dangers of the coast and follow water safety advice.”

On Sunday afternoon, HM Coastguard tweeted: “As we enjoy the warm weather over the next few weeks, please remember and share @RNLI advice – if you get into trouble in the water, Float To Live.”

The RNLI launched its Float to Live safety campaign on Wednesday.

One of its water safety experts, Ross Macleod, said: “As we approach warmer weather and enter into the bank holiday and half-term week ahead, we are expecting the coast to be incredibly busy.

“We want to make sure that if an emergency unfolds, people know what to do.

“If you get into trouble in the water – float to live. Tilt your head back with ears submerged and try to relax and control your breathing.

“Use your hands to help you stay afloat and then call for help to swim to safety if you can.”

