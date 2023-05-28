Man charged with murder after teenager fatally stabbed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man charged with murder after teenager fatally stabbed

By Press Association
The scene in the Crookes area of Sheffield (Dave Higgens/PA)
The scene in the Crookes area of Sheffield (Dave Higgens/PA)

A teenager who was stabbed to death has been named by police, after a man was charged with murder.

South Yorkshire Police were called to reports that a 17-year-old youth had been found seriously injured on Crookes Road in Sheffield on Thursday shortly after 7pm.

The teenager, Mohammed Iqbal, was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A post-mortem examination on Friday confirmed he had died from a single stab wound.

Police said Peshawa Ghaffour, 29, of Birkendale Road, Walkley, Sheffield, will appear before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on Monday charged with murder.

He has also been charged with possession of a firearm on arrest for a schedule 1 (or serious) offence, possession of a bladed article, possession of an offensive weapon when in a private place, and assault by beating.

Mohammed Iqbal
Mohammed Iqbal (South Yorkshire Police)

Police also arrested a 33-year-old man from Sheffield on suspicion of assisting an offender. He has since been bailed.

A man aged 18 was also arrested as part of the investigation and has been bailed.

Detective Chief Inspector Joanne Kemp, leading the investigation, said: “We have so far spoken to a number of witnesses to this tragic event, and we thank them for their assistance with our inquiries.

“But through investigating this killing and trawling through a lot of CCTV footage from that evening, it has come to our attention a number of restaurants, takeaway establishments and public houses along Crookes Road were busy at that time.

“We would like to speak to anyone who was present in one of these, in particular The Ball public house.

“Also, at least two buses were travelling past at that time.

“We want to widen our net and speak to even more witnesses, as well as still looking to speak to those who may have been driving past and captured the incident on their vehicle’s dash cam.

“If you were in one of the buildings overlooking the scene or travelling past on a bus at the time, please get in contact and speak to us.

“It might not seem that significant, but the smallest pieces of evidence often enable us to complete a puzzle and bring offenders before a court.”

[[title]]

[[text]]

