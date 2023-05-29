Just Stop Oil activists in court after protest at Gallagher Premiership final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Just Stop Oil activists in court after protest at Gallagher Premiership final

By Press Association
Just Stop Oil protesters Samuel Johnson and Patrick Hart, left, at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Two Just Stop Oil activists have appeared in court charged with criminal damage and aggravated trespass after allegedly forcing a stoppage in play during Saturday’s Gallagher Premiership final at Twickenham.

Samuel Johnson, 40, of Reydon, Suffolk, and Patrick Hart, 37, of Brislington, Bristol, invaded the pitch midway through the first half of the match between Saracens and Sale, Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court was told on Monday.

Hart appeared in court wearing an orange T-shirt bearing the slogan Just Stop Oil, while Johnson wore a grey jumper.

They spoke only to confirm their name, age and address.

Vijay Khutan, prosecuting, said Johnson and Hart’s intention was to obstruct the rugby match.

Two Just Stop Oil protesters Samuel Johnson, and Patrick Hart, centre right, with supporters at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court
The pair threw orange cornflour on to the pitch, the court heard.

They were then subdued by stewards and led off the grass, Mr Khutan said.

Orange powder remained on the field as the match resumed.

Saracens went on to win 35-25.

The main cost of the criminal damage, which has yet to be calculated, was the clean-up of the powder, Mr Khutan said.

Depending on the cost, criminal damage carries a maximum of 10 years imprisonment upon conviction.

Magistrate Helen Jones sent the matter to be tried at a crown court.

Johnson and Hart will appear at Kingston Crown Court on June 26.

Activists take part in a slow walk protest near Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court
Activists take part in a slow walk protest near Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Speaking outside the court after the hearing, Hart, who works as a GP in Bristol, said the group will continue to disrupt sports events until its demands are met.

“Currently we are in a climate crisis,” he said.

“We are looking at absolute hell on Earth, which awaits us much sooner than people realise, if we do not end all new fossil fuel projects immediately.

“We have been demanding this for a year now.

“We have been repeating our demands very clearly and making it absolutely clear that we are going to keep disrupting sports events, and causing disruption, until our demands are met.”

The protest is similar to one that took place at the World Snooker Championship at the Crucible in Sheffield in April.

A man tipped orange paint on a table during the match between Robert Milkins and Joe Perry before a woman was prevented by referee Olivier Marteel from doing the same thing on the opposite table.

