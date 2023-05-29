Comedians back campaign against Lake Windermere sewage pollution

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Comedians Steve Coogan, Lee Mack and Paul Whitehouse have been praised for their “amazing support” of a campaign protesting against the pollution of England’s largest lake.

The trio turned up for a rally at The Glebe in Bowness-on-Windermere, Cumbria.

Campaigners are calling for an end to all treated and untreated sewage discharges into Lake Windermere.

In an Instagram post, zoologist Matt Staniek, who is campaigning to stop sewage pollution in the lake, thanked the comedians for “your amazing support” and said “we will not rest until the problem is solved”.

Steve Coogan during a Save Windermere – Stop the Sewage campaign (Danny Lawson/PA)

He added that United Utilities “needs to sort out the sewage problem” and “we need to protect the lake”.

Earlier Coogan had described the situation as a “national scandal” and said that privatised water companies need to take responsibility and remove sewage from Windermere in the Lake District.

He told ITV’s Good Morning Britain (GMB) programme: “The privatised water companies, since they’ve been privatised, United Utilities, who is the biggest wastewater polluter in Windermere by a country mile, have paid out £72 billion in investor dividends whilst basically not maintaining the integrity of the lake.

“They’ve been polluting it since its inception.

“What we’re saying is they should reduce it to zero, there should be no pollution in Windermere, and they are putting out a lot of obfuscation to try to dilute that message.”

He added: “It’s a simple message. Stop putting sewage in the lake and remove the pollution, what sewage is already there.”

An aerial view of Windermere (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Would I Lie to You? captain Mack said: “It’s not just about Windermere. Windermere is obviously England’s biggest, most famous lake.

“If the biggest lake is struggling with it, what are other smaller lakes and waterways having to handle?”

Since the privatisation of the water companies in 1989, a total of £72 billion has been paid to shareholders by the sector, according to analysis carried out by Professor Peter Hammond, an economics specialist at the University of Warwick, and first reported in The Financial Times.

Prof Hammond examined data from the Water Services Regulation Authority (Ofwat) and the Environment Agency, with campaign group Windrush Against Sewage Pollution (Wasp), using environmental freedom of information requests.

Friends of the Lake District, which has campaigned since 1934 to protect the landscapes of Cumbria, is calling for the end of all sewage discharges into the lakes.

There were 246 days in 2022 when sewage was discharged by United Utilities from storm overflows into Windermere lakes, according to Environment Agency data.

Storm overflow systems are large pipes integrated into combined sewer networks, which automatically release sewage into rivers or the sea during heavy rainfall, to prevent waste flooding homes.

Paul Whitehouse, Lee Mack, Matt Staniek and Steve Coogan (Danny Lawson/PA)

The Save Windermere campaign says high phosphorus levels from this sewage are leading to a rapid increase in potentially toxic algae blooms, which damage the wildlife and ecosystem of the river.

There has been a 99% reduction in the number of sea trout caught by line on the River Leven since 1980, according to Friends Of The Lake District.

Data from the Environment Agency released last week shows there were an average of 825 sewage spills per day into England’s waterways in 2022, with United Utilities discharging sewage into rivers for over 425,491 hours.

In a statement to GMB, United Utilities said: “The factors affecting water quality and Windermere are complex and without targeted action by multiple sectors we will not see the changes we all want.

“We are determined to play our part by improving our operations and their contribution to the overall health of Windermere.”