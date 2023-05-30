What the papers say – May 30

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
What the papers say – May 30

By Press Association
What the papers say
What the papers say

There is little consensus on the main story of the day as a range of topics fight for attention on Tuesday’s front pages.

The fallout from Phillip Schofield’s departure from This Morning and ITV continues with several front pages featuring something on the story but only two leading with the scandal.

The Sun concentrates on the former presenter’s “secret trysts” while the Metro says “the gloves are off” after Eamonn Holmes criticised his ex-colleague in a television interview.

The Guardian also features a television show with a picture from the finale of Succession, but leads on Labour plans to tackle the housing prices by giving powers to councils to buy land cheaply for development.

The same reforms also make the front of the Financial Times, which says landowners could be forced to sell plots for a “fraction of their potential market price”.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer comes under fire on the front of the Daily Mail for donations from green energy boss Dale Vince, which it labels a “key Just Stop Oil funder”.

Prime ministers past and present feature on front pages elsewhere, The Daily Telegraph saying Rishi Sunak has said the Oxford professor at the heart of a row over trans women deserves to be heard.

The Times focuses on former Prime Minister Boris Johnson as it warns of a looming legal wrangle over his WhatsApp messages being released as part of the Covid-19 inquiry.

The Daily Mirror turns its attention to the fight for action against “danger dogs” with backing from the mother of 10-year-old Jack Lis, who died after being mauled.

Recycling is the focus of the i which says we need to stop putting the wrong materials in the green bin to cut down on waste.

The Daily Express calls on banks to stop “ripping off” loyal savers amid demands for better interest rates.

The tale of a four-year-old girl who ended up in hospital due to “killer mould” in her family’s council flat takes over the front of The Independent digital edition.

And the Daily Star informs us we have been drinking beer “all wrong”.

[[title]]

[[text]]

