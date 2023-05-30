Speeding convictions hit eight-year high

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Speeding convictions hit eight-year high

By Press Association
The RAC said the rise in speeding convictions indicates there has been a rise in more serious speeding cases (John Stillwell/PA)
The number of drivers convicted for speeding has reached an eight-year high, new figures show.

Some 236,480 motorists were successfully prosecuted for exceeding the speed limit in England and Wales in 2022, according to analysis of Government data by Churchill Motor Insurance.

That represented a 16% rise on the total in 2021 (203,545) and was the highest in records dating back to 2014.

The RAC said the figures indicate there has been a rise in serious speeding cases.

Nottingham was the police force area that saw the largest year-on-year increase in 2022, with the number of convictions more than doubling from 4,089 to 9,444.

This was followed by Gloucestershire (up 100%), Leicestershire (up 92%) and Derbyshire (up 86%).

The analysis found that nearly three out of four people taken to court for speeding were convicted.

Most people caught speeding are handed a £100 fine and either penalty points or offered to participate in a retraining course.

But cases involving serious incidents or motorists denying exceeding the limit often end up in court, where fines can reach a maximum of £2,500 for speeding on a motorway.

Nicholas Mantel, head of Churchill Motor Insurance, said: “Speeding is one of the main causes of road accidents and our research suggests that the problem is getting worse.

“Many drivers accidentally creep above the limit rather than speeding deliberately.

“While most people receive a fixed penalty notice for speeding, more serious or contested cases end up in court.

“This data shows that drivers who appear in court for speeding are usually convicted, and the fines are deservedly steep.”

RAC road safety spokesperson Simon Williams said: “These figures make for grim reading as speeding is a contributory factor in far too many road collisions.

“The fact the number of court convictions has risen in just a year seems to imply an increase in the proportion of serious cases having to be dealt with in legal proceedings.

“While it is clearly wrong to be just a few miles an hour over the limit, arguably it is prolific excessive speeders who are putting people’s lives in danger.

“An increase in these drivers will have frightening consequences for the safety of our roads.

“And, although it’s positive that those breaking the law are being caught, it would be far better if drivers just stuck to speed limits as they are there for good reason.”

