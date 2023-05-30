Scholar-activist wins Nine Dots Prize with ‘provocative’ interpretation of law

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scholar-activist wins Nine Dots Prize with ‘provocative’ interpretation of law

By Press Association
Nine Dots Prize winner (Andy Bate/PA)
Scholar-activist Joanna Kusiak has won the Nine Dots Prize for her “provocative” essay using the 2021 Berlin referendum to argue that the rule of law has always been fragile.

The Cambridge-based researcher will receive 100,000 dollars (£80,447) and a book deal with Cambridge University Press for her response to the question “Why has the rule of law become so fragile?”

Every two years the prize is awarded to a book that is not yet written, with the board setting a question and inviting people to respond with a 3,000-word essay and a book proposal.

Cambridge University buildings (Nick Ansell/PA)

The prize money enables winners to research, develop their ideas and turn their essay responses into a full-length book published by Cambridge University Press.

Ms Kusiak’s winning essay takes the case of the 2021 Berlin referendum, in which voters decided to expropriate more than 240,000 properties from corporate landlords into public ownership, to demonstrate the potential of radically legal politics as a way of deepening democracies and renewing the rule of law.

She fought off competition from 600 submissions from more than 50 countries to win the prize for creative thinking that tackles contemporary societal issues.

The Polish-born winner said: “The rule of law promises that all people are free and equal, yet too often it fails to deliver on its promise, getting entangled by power.

“My book, provisionally titled Radically Legal, showcases how social movements in Berlin and Warsaw work with the law to renew its emancipatory potential.

“My proposal was the work of love, and I feel elevated by winning the Nine Dots Prize.

“I am a scholar-activist, which means that I only engage with the topics that I believe are socially important.”

The book, which will also look at the story of the Berlin movement and the relationship between law and justice, is set to be published in May 2024.

Nine Dots Prize board member and judge Professor David Runciman said of the winning entry: “What’s so exciting about this proposal from a new voice is the way it mixes the urgency of contemporary politics with the complexity of recent history.

“Nowhere has the rule of law been subject to more violently different interpretations than in Berlin over the last century.

“This exploration of the fight over property rights in the city uses the past to illuminate the present and uses the present to suggest an alternative future. Not everyone will agree with what’s in this book, but it is sure to provoke fierce argument, which is what the Nine Dots Prize is for.”

As part of the prize win, Ms Kusiak, who lives in Berlin, is invited to spend a term at the Centre for Research in the Arts, Social Sciences and Humanities (Crassh), Cambridge University.

