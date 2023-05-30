Pine marten presence ‘almost doubles’ in Northern Ireland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pine marten presence ‘almost doubles’ in Northern Ireland

By Press Association
(Josh Twinning/PA)
(Josh Twinning/PA)

The presence of pine martens in Northern Ireland has almost doubled, according to a new report.

The elusive native mammal had been greatly reduced due to habitat loss and persecution in the 19th century.

However, a new survey report by Ulster Wildlife has shown significant pine marten expansion across all counties since 2017

A 2022 survey of pine martens, red squirrels, and grey squirrels – carried out across 218 woodlands, found that pine martens were present in almost double the number of sites compared to the previous survey in 2017.

The latest survey findings indicate a remarkable turnaround, with pine martens now found throughout all six counties, marking a significant expansion beyond their traditional stronghold in Co Fermanagh.

The pine marten expansion is also hoped to be a boost for red squirrels.

Ulster Wildlife said the number of woodlands surveyed with red squirrels present remains comparable to 2017, suggesting that the population is holding steady at a landscape-scale.

The red squirrel population was decimated by the introduction of grey squirrels from North America in 1911, out competing their smaller cousins for food and carrying the deadly Squirrelpox virus, to which greys are immune.

While the survey showed that the presence of greys had declined slightly since 2017, the most notable decrease was in woodlands surveyed in Co Tyrone, with Co Fermanagh continuing to maintain its status as a sanctuary free from grey squirrels.

Ross McIlwrath, priority species officer with Ulster Wildlife, said pine martens recovery is hoped to boost the red squirrel population.

“It’s fantastic to see pine martens spreading and returning to areas where they haven’t been seen for many years,” he said.

“This recovery will hopefully boost our much-loved red squirrel populations as we are seeing that in areas with a strong pine marten presence, greys are retracting. Red squirrels have adapted to live alongside these native predators, unlike their non-native counterparts.

“However, we cannot get complacent as red squirrels are still in trouble from grey squirrels and habitat destruction. Many reds squirrels have disappeared from small areas of woodlands and urban areas, and have become increasingly isolated and fragmented.

“We need to continue to work with partners, landowners and local conservation groups to control the spread of greys, create a more connected landscape to allow reds to spread and recover, and ensure continued long-term monitoring of these three species.

“A huge thank you to everyone that took part in the survey, especially the volunteer red squirrel groups across Northern Ireland.”

Ulster Wildlife is encouraging the public to contribute to conservation efforts by reporting their sightings of all three species at ulsterwildlife.org/report-sightings

The presence-absence survey was carried out using camera traps and squirrel feeders throughout 2022 by Ulster Wildlife and 15 participating partners, including local red squirrel groups, National Trust, Mourne Heritage Trust, Colin Glen Trust, Belfast Hills Partnership, Black Mountain rewilding Project, ABC Council and Wildfowl and Wetlands Trust.

The survey was supported by the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) and the Garfield Weston Foundation.

