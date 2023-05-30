What the papers say – May 31

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

What the papers say – May 31

By Press Association
What the papers say (PA)
What the papers say (PA)

Two stories battle for attention on the front of Wednesday’s front pages with a warning over humanity’s future and questions surrounding evidence for the Covid-19 inquiry.

Several editions lead on the row over the availability of former prime minister Boris Johnson’s WhatsApp messages as evidence.

The Guardian says the Government has been accused of attempting to cover up ministers’ actions during the pandemic by withholding the unredacted messages, while The Daily Telegraph reports on claims the messages are being held back to protect MPs.

The front page of The Independent asks “Who’s telling the truth and who’s bluffing?” while the Daily Mirror has a picture of Mr Johnson jogging and the headline “Running & Hiding”.

The other story which leads multiple titles is a warning from artificial intelligence (AI) experts, with The Times saying they fear the technology poses “as great a threat to humanity as nuclear war or pandemic” unless regulations are put in place.

Those fears are echoed in the Daily Mail and the i, which both say AI could wipe out humanity.

Only The Sun continues to focus on the This Morning scandal as it reports on how a “defiant” Holly Willoughby will return to the daytime TV show on Monday and has no plans to quit after the controversial departure of co-host Phillip Schofield.

The Financial Times looks further afield for its lead as it says re-elected Turkish president Erdogan is coming under pressure from western nations to remove his opposition to admitting Sweden into Nato.

Metro reports on a primary school teacher fired over a Facebook post vowing to bring four teenagers who had threatened his wife to justice.

MPs calling for the sacking of civil servants considering strike action over plans to deport migrants to Rwanda feature on the front of the Daily Express.

And the Daily Star leads with the tale of a Russian “espionage whale”.

