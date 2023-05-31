British strawberries bigger and sweeter after cool spring and recent warmth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
British strawberries bigger and sweeter after cool spring and recent warmth

By Press Association
British Berry Growers said the cooler spring weather had resulted in a slower ripening period (Adam Davy/PA)
The British strawberry season has arrived slightly late but the fruit will be bigger and sweeter than previous years, according to growers.

British Berry Growers said the cooler spring weather had resulted in a slower ripening period, with fruit arriving on shop shelves around a month later than last year’s first harvests.

However, the longer growing time had produced larger berries than last year, while the recent sunny days and cooler nights had boosted their sugar content, making them sweeter and juicier.

Cooler nights allow strawberry plants to rest well and put their energy gained from the day into producing high natural sugars at night.

From March until mid-May, British strawberries are grown in glasshouses before moving to poly-tunnels between May and September, and then returning to glasshouses in October.

British strawberry production is expected to hit its peak in around the third and fourth weeks of June.

Over the last 12 months shoppers spent £778 million on strawberries, according to analysts Kantar.

The slightly later season this year means British strawberries will be in their prime for Wimbledon, Royal Ascot, and Henley Royal Regatta.

Fresh strawberries, raspberries, blueberries and blackberries make up the biggest market share (28%) of all fruit sold in the UK, boosting the value of the UK berry industry to an all-time high of £1.7 billion.

Nick Marston, chairman of British Berry Growers, which represents 95% of berries supplied to UK supermarkets, said: “Our strawberry crop has arrived a little later this year but the good news is that they are well worth the wait.

“Cooler spring weather means that strawberries have ripened a little more slowly which allows them to grow particularly large, and the recent bright weather has boosted their sugar content, ensuring they’re incredibly sweet-tasting too.

“Advanced growing techniques now mean we produce fresh British strawberries from May right through to October. That’s great news for UK shoppers and it means big business for the UK economy too.”

Last year British Berry Growers found two-thirds of Britons were storing their strawberries incorrectly by keeping them loose in the kitchen rather than the fridge.

(Source: British Berry Growers)

Mr Marston added: “When it comes to storing berries, wash them and pop them in the fridge to keep them fresher for longer.

“However, remember to take them out a couple of hours before eating so they can warm up to room temperature to release their wonderful natural flavours and sugars.

“Storing berries in glass mason jars or airtight containers can also help them last longer, whilst laying berries on a paper towel to absorb moisture can also help maintain freshness.”

