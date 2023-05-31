Family pay tribute to teenager whose body was found in river

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Family pay tribute to teenager whose body was found in river

By Press Association
Lewis Kirkpatrick’s body was found in the River Eden in Carlisle (Cumbria Constabiulary/PA)
Lewis Kirkpatrick’s body was found in the River Eden in Carlisle (Cumbria Constabiulary/PA)

The parents of a teenager who died after going into a river in warm weather have warned of the dangers as they paid tribute to him.

The body of Lewis Michael Kirkpatrick, 15, was was found in the river Eden in Carlisle, Cumbria, at about 1.30pm on Saturday after emergency services received reports that he and three other teenage boys had got into trouble in the water on Friday evening.

On Wednesday, his parents, Nichola and Paul Kirkpatrick, paid tribute to their “kind, caring and funny son”.

They warned of the dangers of rivers, saying: “We don’t want any other families to suffer the same, awful loss.”

In a statement released by police, the couple said: “Lewis was the baby of the family and his death has left a gaping hole that can never be filled.

“Lewis was a loving son, brother of Kyle and Nathan, grandson, nephew, cousin, uncle, friend, and boyfriend of Kiara.”

The family expressed gratitude to the emergency services and agencies who helped in the search for Lewis, and a member of the public “who risked his own life to try to help the boys”.

They also said they were overwhelmed by messages of support and thanked Carlisle United and Stockport County fans, who paid their respects in the 15th minute of the Sky Bet League Two play-off final on Sunday.

Officers from Cumbria Constabulary were alerted to the four boys struggling in the water in the city’s Rosehill area at 6.41pm on Friday, prompting the launch of a large multi-agency search.

A 14-year-old was airlifted to hospital in a critical condition, while one of the group managed to swim to safety and another was rescued by a member of the public, the force said.

Emergency services issued fresh safety warnings over the bank holiday weekend as people spent time near the sea and rivers during the warm weather.

In Devon, two men aged in their 20s died on Saturday after being pulled from the sea off the coast of Oddicombe, Torbay.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]