Home News UK

Teenagers face 2024 trial over stabbing death of man

By Press Association
(Met Police)
(Met Police)

Two teenagers are due to face trial next year over the death of a man who was stabbed in the back after being chased in the street.

A 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at the Old Bailey on Wednesday charged with the murder of 22-year-old Lucas Sutton in Croydon, south London, on the evening of May 23.

A second defendant, Keahn Williams, 19, from Croydon, is also charged with murder and with possession of an offensive weapon – but was not produced from custody for their first Crown Court appearance.

The prosecution alleged Mr Sutton was walking along Mayo Road in Croydon when he was chased by two males.

One of the males was armed with a large knife which he swung at Mr Sutton, who was stabbed twice in the back, it is claimed.

The victim then ran inside the nearby Pawson’s Arms where he removed his coat and it became clear he was hurt.

London Ambulance Service and helicopter attended the scene and Mr Sutton was taken to St George’s hospital in Tooting, where he died at 9.14pm.

His cause of death was found to be stab wounds in the right lung.

The 16-year-old defendant was arrested the following day in Croydon and Williams was arrested on May 27 in Birmingham.

During a hearing before at the Old Bailey, Judge Mark Lucraft KC set a plea hearing for August 16 and a two-week trial from February 19 next year.

The 16-year-old youth was remanded into the care of the local authority with strict conditions.

The judge ordered that Williams, who is in custody, should appear at the Old Bailey on Thursday.

