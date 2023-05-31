Therapist develops secret app to help abuse victims

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Therapist develops secret app to help abuse victims

By Press Association
Victims of domestic abuse can secretly gather evidence against their abusers on a new app which disguises itself on their phones. Pic posed by model (PA)
Victims of domestic abuse can secretly gather evidence against their abusers on a new app which disguises itself on their phones.

The app – called MyNARA – has been developed by therapist Emma Davey after she escaped an abusive ex-partner.

Ms Davey, 34, said it would allow other women to break free of their abusers and gather evidence to prosecute them at court.

Emma’s ex-partner, Ashley Southgate, was jailed for coercive and controlling behaviour (PA)

MyNARA cloaks itself as another app and users can secretly upload video, picture, and audio evidence to a cloud which is impossible for abusers to access.

Neither the victim or their partner can delete the evidence once it has been sent.

MyNARA, which stands for My Narcissistic Abuse Recovery App, also allows victims to keep a journal to report on their abuse.

Narcissism is a personality disorder characterised by an excessive need for admiration and a lack of empathy for others.

Ms Davey’s former partner, property developer Ashley Southgate, was jailed last November for coercive and controlling behaviour.

She claimed he “charmed” her therapist into believing she was at fault and that she “failed to get justice for years” as he would destroy her phone and hack her computer to delete evidence that he had attacked her.

She escaped her six-year relationship and moved to Australia in 2020 where she qualified as a therapist before founding her own counselling business, MyTraumaTherapy.

Emma qualified as a therapist after fleeing her abuser and moving to Australia (PA)

Ms Davey said: “As a victim I struggled to get support – abusers isolate their victims from friends and family.

“NARA gives victims expert support, as well as addressing other common challenges.

“I failed to get justice for years because my abuser, like many, would destroy my phones and hack my computer to delete the evidence, if I was brave enough to risk storing it, and without evidence the police would not prosecute.”

Teresa Payne, managing partner of law firm Parfitt Cresswell, which works with victims of domestic abuse, said MyNARA would make it “so much easier” to prosecute abusers.

The app, developed by technology consultancy firm Bigspark, is not yet available on app stores but can be downloaded on the MyNARA website.

