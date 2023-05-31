Sam Neill to auction off personal Jurassic Park items in support of Unicef UK

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

Sam Neill to auction off personal Jurassic Park items in support of Unicef UK

By Press Association
Sam Neill to auction off personal Jurassic Park items in support of Unicef UK (PA)
Sam Neill to auction off personal Jurassic Park items in support of Unicef UK (PA)

Jurassic Park star Sam Neill is due to auction off items from his personal collection of movie memorabilia to raise funds for Unicef UK.

The 75-year-old New Zealand actor, born in County Tyrone, Northern Ireland, is best known for his role as palaeontologist Alan Grant in the science-fiction film franchise.

His famous hat, jacket and boots will all form part of an auction, organised by Propstore, which is due to take place later this month in Los Angeles.

Sam Neill’s Jurassic Park hat (Propstore/PA)

“My Jurassic Park boots, along with my Jurassic World hat, scarf, shirt, and jacket are up for auction at Propstore’s entertainment memorabilia live auction on June 28,” Neill said.

“These boots were made for kicking dinosaurs, in the words of the old song.  And indeed they did, in the first Jurassic Park. I ran for miles in them.

“These items are utterly unique, possibly even iconic if you’re a fan.

“Most importantly, the full proceeds will go towards helping support refugee children through the vital and incredible work of Unicef UK.”

The two most valuable items in Neill’s collection to go under the hammer are Dr Grant’s hat and jacket, which are both estimated at between 10,000 and 20,000 dollars (£8,000-16,000).

Both items appeared in 2022’s film Jurassic World: Dominion, which brought together old and new members of the famous dinosaur franchise.

Neill, Jeff Goldblum and Laura Dern reprised their respective roles, and were joined by Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard.

Other items from Neill’s collection include his boots from the original 1993 Jurassic Park film, which are valued at between 6,000 and 12,000 dollars (£4,800-9,600).

The Target Women in Film and Television Awards – London
Sam Neill (Ian West/PA)

Over 1,400 rare and iconic lots will be sold during Propstore’s entertainment memorabilia live auction, which is due to take place over three days from Wednesday 28 to Friday 30 June 2023.

Also up for sale is a one-of-a-kind Princess Leia dress worn by Carrie Fisher in Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope, which is expected to fetch up to two million dollars (£1.6 million).

Brandon Alinger, Propstore’s chief operating officer, said: “This year, Propstore’s Los Angeles entertainment memorabilia live auction contains many never seen before treasures from film and television content, and we are thrilled to be working with Sam Neill to support Unicef UK.

“This is your chance to own a piece of Jurassic Park history, and support a great cause.”

