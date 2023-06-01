Just three of UK top firms rule out carbon offsets to reach net zero, data shows

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Just three of UK top firms rule out carbon offsets to reach net zero, data shows

By Press Association
New data shows just three of the UK’s top companies have publicly ruled out using offsets (Tom Leese/PA)
New data shows just three of the UK's top companies have publicly ruled out using offsets (Tom Leese/PA)

Just three of the UK’s top firms have publicly ruled out using carbon offsets in net zero plans, a new data tool shows.

AstraZeneca, Mondi and Marks & Spencer are the only three out of 78 companies in the UK from the Forbes’ Global 2000 list who have publicly said they will not use offsets to decarbonise, according to net zero Tracker from the Ecology and Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU) and the University of Oxford.

The online tool, launched publicly on Thursday, shows that 27% of these UK companies said they will use offsets and 47% with net zero targets have not specified.

One fifth of the UK companies (22%) have made no announcement of net zero targets at all.

It comes after last year’s report from the UN Secretary-General’s expert group said offset credits cannot be counted toward a company’s interim emission reductions required by its net zero pathway.

There is also growing concern around the lack of regulation and whether some governments and companies will turn to offsets over committing to ending their reliance on fossil fuels.

More widely, the tracker shows that just 1.3% of the Forbes Global 2000 worldwide have publicly committed to using no offsetting schemes.

Meanwhile, 18.5% have said they will use offsets and 26% are not specified.

More than half of all Forbes 2000 companies (54%) have no net zero target at all, the tracker shows.

Of those with targets, only 16% cover Scope 3 emissions – those from the products a company sells.

John Lang of the ECIU said: “Most companies are strategically vague on the use of offset credits, leaving the door open to cheap, low-integrity credits which are simply a distraction from the strong, rapid and sustained near-term emission reductions that science deems necessary.

“It’s encouraging that a small group of company net zero targets have ruled out using offset credits and are prioritising near-term emission reductions.

“Combined with other measures of quality, such as full coverage of value chain emissions, this allows companies to claim a credible net zero pathway and satisfy the necessary integrity prerequisites for reducing emissions in line with the Paris Agreement.”

Kate Levick, co-head of the UK’s Transition Plan Taskforce Secretariat, said the pivot to regulation of companies’ net zero targets and delivery will be “rapid”.

“Leading firms in the UK and EU are already publishing climate transition plans because regulatory requirements are imminent,” she said.

“International standards for these disclosures are in process of development and they will soon become a global regulatory norm.

“The pivot to regulation in this area will be rapid, and firms will benefit from early adoption using existing best practice such as the TPT Framework.”

