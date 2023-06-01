Man admits being in charge of husky that killed three-month-old daughter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man admits being in charge of husky that killed three-month-old daughter

By Press Association
Vince King has admitted being in charge of the husky dog which mauled his three-month-old daughter to death (Joe Giddens/PA)
A man whose dog mauled his three-month-old daughter to death has pleaded guilty on the day his trial was due to begin to being in charge of the animal.

Vince King was in charge of the out-of-control husky, named Blizzard, when it killed baby Kyra King in woodland on March 6 2022.

The 55-year-old was due to stand trial at Lincoln Crown Court on Thursday but pleaded guilty prior to the start of proceedings after discussions with his barrister, Siward James-Moore.

Earlier on Thursday, prosecutor Jeremy Janes told the court that King, and his then-partner Karen Alcock, were at Ostler’s Plantation, an area of woodland near Woodhall Spa in Lincolnshire, with 19 huskies at around 11pm on the day of the incident.

The dogs were transported in a van, the rear of which had been modified to contain lockable cages, and were used for racing rather than being domestic pets.

Vince King court case
Vince King, father of three-month-old Kyra King who was fatally mauled by a husky in Lincolnshire in March 2022, arrives at Lincoln Crown Court (Joe Giddens/PA)

The animals were split into two teams which then pulled home-made sleds around the wooded area, and, after King and Alcock finished racing one group of dogs, they returned to the van to rotate the sledding teams.

But as they did so, one husky, Blizzard, managed to leap over the partition separating the cages from the van’s front seats, before running out of the open passenger door and attacking Kyra in her pram.

Mr Janes said “it is not possible to separate” King and Alcock’s involvement, due to both being at the scene when the incident occurred.

He said: “No-one was in control of Blizzard because both were at the rear of the van getting the second sled team ready.

“By default, that would make Mr King liable in law as the owner of Blizzard.”

He added: “There is absolutely nothing to prevent a dog from getting from one part to another and out of the van.

“In other words, absolutely no preventative measures.”

Despite the efforts of the emergency services, Kyra was pronounced dead at the scene, with an inquest later finding she died from head and neck injuries.

He said: “This was a lovely child that was tragically lost, but the law rightly considers the death of any child, even if it’s your own, to be extremely serious.”

“There is a premium, for good reason, on those who choose to have these dogs to get it right,” he added.

Alcock, 41, had pleaded guilty to the same charge on December 23 last year and was not present at Thursday’s hearing.

Adjourning proceedings, Judge Sjolin Knight told King: “There isn’t now going to be a trial but what follows will need to be a sentence for both you and Ms Alcock.

“It’s important that when I come to sentence you that I know as much as possible about both of you, the run-up to what happened and how you both reacted to it.”

Lincolnshire Police had previously said that Blizzard had been kept in isolation at secure kennels since the incident and the force was seeking an order for her to be put down.

King, of Castle Dyke Bank, New York, Lincolnshire, was given unconditional bail and will be sentenced on August 14 at the same court.

Alcock, of the same address, will be sentenced on the same date.

