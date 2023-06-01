Queen feeds mint to retired racehorse on visit to British Racing School

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Queen feeds mint to retired racehorse on visit to British Racing School

By Press Association
Queen Camilla meets former racing horse Percy Toplis during a visit to The British Racing School (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)
The Queen fed a Polo mint to a retired racehorse on a visit to the British Racing School to mark its 40th anniversary.

The training centre on the outskirts of Newmarket, Suffolk – the headquarters of British horseracing – was opened by King Charles in 1983, when he was still the Prince of Wales.

On Thursday, Camilla arrived by helicopter to the facility before being driven up to the buildings in a dark-coloured Audi.

Wearing a green multi-print dress by designer Fiona Clare and a blue scallop jacket by Bruce Oldfield, she took time to speak to staff and students on a tour of the school.

While inside the John Pearce Barn, a 16-horse barn opened last year, she said “I’ve forgotten my Polos” as she stroked the nose of retired racehorse Percy Toplis.

Queen Camilla fed a polo to racehorse Percy Toplis (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)

Foundation Course instructor Deborah Polley, who was accompanying Camilla, then produced some of the mints from her pocket and gave them to her.

Camilla, 75, said to the nine-year-old horse “are you a Polo donkey?”.

She then held her hand up to him so he could eat a mint from it, before she smiled and said: “happy Percy”.

Ms Polley said afterwards: “She said ‘I normally have a Polo mint on me’ because she’s obviously a great lover of horses and has that understanding.

“I then always have a Polo mint on me and gave her what was in the packet.

“She very gently gave Percy the Polos.”

Queen Camilla strokes a horse called ‘Send Her Victorias’ during a visit to The British Racing School in Newmarket, Suffolk (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)

She continued: “She was very interested in the course.

“She was very interested that one of my students was on the Prince’s Trust last March.

“She spoke to everyone in turn asking them if they were enjoying the course, what they were up to, had they fallen off, what they liked, what they didn’t like.

“She shook every student’s hand, which was absolutely beautiful.

“It meant so much.”

Camilla saw horses being groomed, and she got into a minibus to be driven alongside horses that they were ridden down the straight gallop by students.

Queen Camilla unveils a plaque during a visit to The British Racing School in Newmarket, Suffolk, to mark their 40th anniversary (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)

As she saw apprentices practicing on balance balls and mechanical ‘equiciser’ horse simulators, she said: “They are putting you through it!”

Camilla unveiled a plaque at the centre to a round of applause and was presented with a framed watercolour picture of two horses training, before she left by car.

The flagship programme of the British Racing School is an apprenticeship for 16-to-25-year-olds called the Foundation Course, which prepares young people for jobs as stable staff, riding and looking after the sport’s racehorses.

To date, some 4,000 young people have successfully completed the course and gone onto work in the industry.

This includes some of the world’s top jockeys and every Champion Apprentice jockey from the past 10 years.

Queen Camilla meets Hez March a workplace apprentice in the simulator room during a visit to The British Racing School in Newmarket, Suffolk (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)

The British Racing School is also home to the Newmarket Pony Academy, a community project which uses horses and ponies to positively impact mental health and the wellbeing of children in Newmarket and its neighbouring communities.

It is also the base of the Riding A Dream Academy which works to increase diversity and inclusion within the sport.

Camilla was originally due to carry out her visit to the British Racing School in March of this year but weather disrupted her travel plans.

Her visit on Thursday was the rearranged engagement.

