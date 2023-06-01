Police will be ‘speedy and robust with FA Cup Final protesters’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Police will be ‘speedy and robust with FA Cup Final protesters’

By Press Association
Three police forces are mounting an operation to prevent protests at the FA Cup final (John Walton/PA Wire)
Protesters will be dealt with in a “speedy and robust” way if they try to disrupt the FA Cup Final, a senior police officer has said.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Ade Adelekan of the Metropolitan Police made the comments as he revealed 1,200 officers from three forces will be deployed to Saturday’s match at Wembley.

The Met and British Transport Police will join forces while specialist football officers from Greater Manchester Police who “know their fans” will try and prevent tensions between supporters of rivals Manchester United and Manchester City.

However, Mr Adelekan said there is “no intelligence” to suggest the fact the match is a derby will lead to a spike in violence.

He told PA news agency: “Anyone that comes to disrupt the FA Cup Final will be met with the same sort of response that we have had, which will be rather speedy and robust to make sure that actually we minimise any disruption to the FA Cup Final and prevent it if we possibly can, as well.

“We’ve got 1,200 officers situated in and around Wembley, we’ve got officers situated inside, those are the plans that we have.

“Protest is legal but protest that strays into criminal behaviour is illegal and will be met with the response that you have seen.

“People are likely to be removed and possibly get arrested.”

Earlier on Thursday, the England cricket team’s bus was delayed on its way to Lord’s by Just Stop Oil demonstrators.

Jonny Bairstow posted a photo on his Instagram story on Thursday morning, which showed protesters from the activist group and police officers in front of their team coach in the middle of a road in Kensington by England’s hotel.

However, there was no delay to proceedings in the one-off test against Ireland.

When asked about fan tensions on derby day, Mr Adelekan said: “We have got dedicated football officers from Greater Manchester Police who know their fans, there is no intelligence to suggest that (there will be significant violence) at all.

“We’ve got a significant amount of officers in place, we have been working with the FA, British Transport Police and Greater Manchester Police and a whole host of other partners just to make sure everyone has a safe and secure day.

“The plan starts tomorrow (Friday) because we are expecting people to come into town tomorrow.

“We also have a policing plan that is comprehensive for tomorrow as well.”

He told fans to plan their journey to and from Wembley in advance due to strikes by train drivers in a long-running dispute over pay and conditions.

Greater Manchester Police said it will take a “firm approach” to anti-social behaviour, but insisted officers are “well prepared” for the game.

Chief Superintendent Colette Rose said: “There will be a large police presence across the city of Manchester, as we always have for high profile matches, to ensure the safety of everyone.

“To the fans, please remember that you are representing Manchester.

“The match is not an excuse for antisocial behaviour and we will take a firm approach to anyone ruining the day for the real football fans.”

