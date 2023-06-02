World’s joint-biggest cargo ship leaves UK after first visit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

World’s joint-biggest cargo ship leaves UK after first visit

By Press Association
The world’s largest cargo ship MSC Loreto prepares to leave the Port of Felixstowe in Suffolk after her maiden call to the UK (Joe Giddens/PA)
The world’s joint-largest cargo ship has set sail from the UK after its first visit.

The 1,300ft (400-metre) MSC Loreto vessel is capable of holding 24,346 standard containers, which is currently the record number.

MSC Loreto at the Port of Felixstowe
A man in a kayak is dwarfed by MSC Loreto (Joe Giddens/PA)
It shares this title with its sister vessel, the MSC Irina.

MSC Loreto arrived at the Port of Felixstowe in Suffolk, the biggest and busiest container port in Britain, in the early hours of Tuesday.

MSC Loreto at the Port of Felixstowe
MSC Loreto had been docked at Felixstowe since Tuesday (Joe Giddens/PA)
It began to move from the dock just after 5am on Friday after thousands of containers were exchanged.

The vessel, which is operated by the Swiss-headquartered Mediterranean Shipping Company, arrived in the UK from Rotterdam.

It started its maiden voyage from Ningbo in China in April.

