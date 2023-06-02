Man and woman found dead in shed By Press Association June 2 2023, 8.57am Share Man and woman found dead in shed Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/news/uk/5800129/man-and-woman-found-dead-in-shed/ Copy Link Newbrook Drive in Bayston Hill (Stephanie Wareham/PA) [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up A man and a woman have been found dead in a shed after police responded to welfare concerns. West Mercia Police said on Friday that officers were called to a property in Newbrook Drive, Bayston Hill, near Shrewsbury, Shropshire, at around 11pm on Thursday. 2/2Police have attended and sadly, two people, a man and a woman, have been found dead inside a shed.The deaths are currently being treated as unexplained, however, it is not believed anyone else is involved.— West Mercia Police (@WMerciaPolice) June 2, 2023 The force said in a tweet: “Around 11pm last night (Thursday 1 June) concern was raised for the welfare of two people at the address. “Police have attended and sadly two people, a man and a woman, have been found dead inside a shed. “The deaths are currently being treated as unexplained; however, it is not believed anyone else is involved.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close