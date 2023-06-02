Blind veteran with terminal cancer completes bucket list wish to skydive

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Blind veteran with terminal cancer completes bucket list wish to skydive

By Press Association
Mark during the jump (Army Parachute Association Netheravon/PA)
Mark during the jump (Army Parachute Association Netheravon/PA)

A blind veteran who is terminally ill has spoken of the excitement he felt when he completed a tandem skydive from his bucket list at 13,000 feet.

Mark Pile – who served in the Light Infantry between 1984 and 1993 as a bugler, a driver and a rifleman – has cancer, with further details not shared, and wanted to complete a skydive while still able.

Strapped to a tandem instructor on May 28, he experienced a few seconds of free fall before the parachute was opened and the descent to solid ground began.

Two men walking
Mark and his tandem instructor heading to the plane (Army Parachute Association Netheravon/PA)

“The whole day was brilliant, I had fantastic weather and lots of friends, some who I hadn’t seen for over a year, came to support me”, the 58-year-old who is from Somerset said.

“In the run up to the jump I became unwell with pneumonia but that didn’t stop me, I wouldn’t have missed it for the world.

“The experience was everything I could have hoped for, the instructor was my eyes and explained everything that he could see on the way down.”

Mr Pile said that he noticed problems with his sight in 2000.

Two men with their thumbs up and smiling
Mark Pile after his skydive (Army Parachute Association Netheravon/PA)

“I was working as a driver at the time and realised I couldn’t tell where the side of the road was”, he said.

“I went to the opticians and the hospital and discovered I had amblyopia, which is a hereditary eye condition that causes a break down in how the brain and the eye work together.

“From then my eyesight gradually deteriorated and in 2011 I was registered blind. At that stage I had 15% sight remaining in one eye and nothing in the other.”

He said that he took the news “really badly and did not go out for 10 years”, but when he came across charity Blind Veterans UK in 2012, his outlook on life started to change.

“That was the first time I had reached out and accepted help”, he said.

“I credit the charity with saving my life, if it wasn’t for the fantastic support I’ve received I wouldn’t be here today. I can’t thank them enough.”

The charity supported his passion for photography, with staff at the Brighton centre helping him to facilitate – alongside other blind veterans – photography weeks at the charity’s centres to share his interest with fellow enthusiasts.

Man standing
Mark Pile has raised over £3,000 for Blind Veterans UK from doing the skydive (Army Parachute Association Netheravon/PA)

One of my his fondest moments was photographing an event at the Tower of London, which he said was an “honour” to have been able to do.

It was the charity that made his wish to skydive a reality and through the activity, he has raised over £3,000 for it.

“I am so grateful for the opportunity to do this. It’s wonderful that the charity is still helping me at this stage in my life”, he added.

“Giving back is important to me; helping with the photography weeks and events used to be my way of paying back the charity that has helped me so much but I’m not able to do that anymore so this parachute jump has been my small way of saying thank you.”

Mr Pile’s JustGiving page can be accessed here: https://justgiving.com/page/markpileskydive

More information about the charity can be found here: blindveterans.org.uk/support

