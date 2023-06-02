Accused Lucy Letby denies ‘getting thrill’ at seeing parents bathe dead baby

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Accused Lucy Letby denies ‘getting thrill’ at seeing parents bathe dead baby

By Press Association
Lucy Letby being questioned by prosecutor Nick Johnson (Sketch: Elizabeth Cook/PA)
Murder-accused nurse Lucy Letby has denied “getting a thrill” at watching a grieving couple bathe their dead daughter.

Letby, 33, is said to have murdered the baby girl, Child I, at the fourth attempt in October 2015.

She denies the murders of seven babies and the attempted murders of 10 others at the Countess of Chester Hospital’s neonatal unit.

Following her death, Child I was bathed by her parents as part of the unit’s standard bereavement service.

Child I’s mother previously told jurors at Manchester Crown Court that Letby came in during the process and was “smiling”.

The mother added Letby “kept going on about how she was present at (Child I’s) first bath and how much (Child I) had loved it”.

On Friday, prosecutor Nick Johnson KC asked the defendant: “Why did you say that?”

Letby replied: “I was trying in this awful situation to have a little bit of normality and I was referring to a positive memory.

“It was not meant with any malice. It was just trying to reflect on a happier memory.”

Mr Johnson said: “How can you sit there and say (Child I) was enjoying her first bath, when she was dead?”

Letby said: “She had her first bath when she was alive, that was what I was referring to.

“I’m not saying she enjoyed the bath she passed away for. I was referring to the earlier bath.”

Mr Johnson said: “Were you getting a thrill out of what you were watching, the grief and despair you were watching in that room?”

Letby said: “Absolutely not.”

The defendant, from Hereford, denies all the alleged offences said to have taken place between June 2015 and June 2016.

