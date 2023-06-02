Scientists identify key process in cell death that stops cancer from spreading

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scientists identify key process in cell death that stops cancer from spreading

By Press Association
Dr Luke Clifton standing in front of the advanced Offspec instrument at the ISIS Neutron and Muon Source in Oxfordshire that produced real time images of processes taking place inside cells for the study (STFC ISIS Neutron and Muon Source)
Scientists have discovered a key process that is involved when the body’s cells die, which also stops cancer from spreading.

Researchers have identified the molecular mechanism of the early stages of programmed cell death, or apoptosis, where cells that are no longer needed undergo self-destruction by activating the co-called “death programme”.

They said the findings, published in the journal Science Advances, could potentially provide insight on how to stop cancer cells from multiplying and open doors to new treatments.

Dr Luke Clifton, of the Science and Technology Facilities Council’s ISIS Neutron and Muon Source in Oxfordshire, who led the research, said: “This work has both advanced our knowledge of fundamental mammalian cell processes and opened exciting possibilities for future research.

“Understanding what things look like when cells work properly is an important step to understanding what goes wrong in cancerous cells and so this could open doors to possible treatments.”

Apoptosis is crucial for human life and plays a significant role in various biological processes such as immune system regulation.

It also helps eliminate potentially harmful or cancerous cells from the body.

In healthy cells, apoptosis is regulated by two proteins, Bax and Bcl-2.

The Bax protein is responsible clearing old or diseased cells from the body.

Pore forming reorganisation of the mitochondrial surface
Pore forming reorganisation of the mitochondrial surface by Bax during the initial stages of apoptosis (Dr Luke Clifton/STFC ISIS Neutron and Muon Source)

When activated, it makes tiny holes – pores – in the membrane of the cell’s mitochondria – small, energy-producing structures found within cells – to trigger apoptosis.

But in some cases, this can be offset by Bcl-2, which is embedded within the mitochondrial membrane, where it acts to prevent untimely cell death by capturing and sequestering Bax proteins.

However in cancerous cells, Bcl-2 is overproduced, which, in turn, can lead to uninhibited cell growth.

Normal cells stop growing and dividing when there are enough of them, but cancer cells can keep on proliferating, forming a tumour that grows in size.

The scientists found that when Bax creates pores in the membrane, it extracts lipids (fatty compounds) to form clusters on the mitochondrial surface.

According to the researchers, this is the first time that scientists have found direct evidence of the involvement of mitochondrial lipids in the cell-death process.

Dr Clifton said: “As far as we can tell, the mechanism by which Bax initiates cell death is previously unseen.

“Once we know more about the interplay between Bax and Bcl-2 and how it relates to this mechanism, we’ll have a more complete picture of a process that is fundamental to human life.”

The team said that harnessing the power of the Bax protein to trigger cancer cell death could open the doors to new types of cancer treatments.

Professor Gerhard Grobner, of Umea University in Sweden, and study col-lead, said: “The unique findings here will not only have a significant impact in the field of apoptosis research but will also open gateways for exploring Bax and its relatives as interesting targets in cancer therapy such as by tuning up their cell-killing potential.”

