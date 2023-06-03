Polymer knee joint ‘could improve quality of life of osteoarthritis patients’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Polymer knee joint ‘could improve quality of life of osteoarthritis patients’

By Press Association
Invibio’s PEEK-OPTIMA knee prosthetic for total knee replacement (Victrex)
Invibio’s PEEK-OPTIMA knee prosthetic for total knee replacement (Victrex)

A new kind of artificial knee joint made entirely from polymer could improve the quality of life of people with osteoarthritis who need surgery, scientists have said.

The polymer prosthesis, developed by medical technology company Invibio, is lightweight and, unlike conventional knee joints, does not contain metal.

Researchers at the University of Leeds are conducting pre-clinical trials to test this prosthetic knee technology, called PEEK-OPTIMA, in hope it may benefit people who need total knee replacement due to conditions such as osteoarthritis.

Professor Louise Jennings, of the University of Leeds’ School of Mechanical Engineering, who is leading the team, said: “This technology has the potential to improve clinical outcome and quality of life for patients with osteoarthritis.

“Overall, this could make a positive societal impact and may lead to other socio-economic benefits such as improved patient satisfaction, higher quality of life, and capacity to work.”

Osteoarthritis is a condition that causes joints to become painful and stiff.

It is the most common type of arthritis in the UK – an estimated 8.75 million people aged over 45 years have sought treatment for the condition.

Invibio's PEEK-OPTIMA knee prosthetic for total knee replacement
Invibio’s PEEK-OPTIMA knee prosthetic for total knee replacement (Victrex)

While osteoarthritis can be mitigated through physical therapy, exercise, and assistive devices such as braces or canes, severe cases often require surgical interventions.

The most common reason for knee replacement surgery is osteoarthritis, with more than 70,000 knee replacements carried out in England and Wales each year.

Conventional knee replacement joints contain metal, usually cobalt chrome, alongside a plastic insert.

These types of joints can also cause problems for the 10% to 15% of people who are sensitive to the metals.

According to the researchers, metal sensitivity can lead to the underlying bone remodelling itself in ways that can cause pain to the patients.

Patients are often left saying their new joints simply do not feel like a natural knee, the team said.

The research, funded by a grant worth nearly £1.7 million from the UK’s Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council, will investigate alternative ways to fix the knee replacement into bone, and how the natural tissue of the knee cap interacts with the polymer.

Prof Jennings said: “It is hoped that the knee replacement technology will be a more suitable treatment option for patients with late- and end-stage osteoarthritis, as an all-polymer knee replacement would be beneficial for patients who are sensitive to metal, and it is more similar to the weight of the natural joint.”

Dr John Devine, managing director at Invibio, said: “Our PEEK-OPTIMA femoral knee component is already showing encouraging results in implanted patients during trials and we are interested to see if we can further improve patient experience.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]