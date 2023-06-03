Man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman, 51, stabbed to death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman, 51, stabbed to death

By Press Association
Police said the man remains in custody for questioning (Peter Byrne/PA)
Police said the man remains in custody for questioning (Peter Byrne/PA)

A 28-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 51-year-old woman was stabbed to death.

Greater Manchester Police said reports came in at about 12pm on Friday that a woman had been stabbed on Edge Lane in Droylsden.

The woman died at the scene.

Police said the man was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody for questioning.

Chief Superintendent Phil Davies, Tameside’s district commander, said: “Our officers have been working around the clock to identify and arrest the person responsible.

“We have a man in custody, however this is still the early stages of the investigation after a woman’s life was tragically taken and we are in the process of piecing together the full circumstances, and are keeping an open mind.

“Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of the victim as well as with the community who have been deeply affected by this incident.

“I understand the nature of the incident will cause concern in our communities, not just in Tameside, but across Greater Manchester.

“As a result, there will be a visible increase of police officers in the area over the coming days and anyone with concerns is encouraged to speak to them.

“We are determined to find answers and bring the person responsible to justice.

“I appeal to anyone who saw or heard anything to come forward and if you have any information that could assist our investigation – no matter how small it may seem – please share it with the police.”

Anyone with information, CCTV or video footage regarding this incident or who witnessed any suspicious behaviour in the area at about 12pm on Friday is asked to contact GMP by calling 101 or www.gmp.police.uk quoting log 1353 of 02/06/2023.

Information can also be shared anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

