Appeal for information as potentially homeless vulnerable man stabbed to death

By Press Association
The body of Ion Radu was found in a car park in south-east London (Peter Byrne/PA)
Police are appealing for information after a potentially homeless and vulnerable man was stabbed to death.

A murder investigation was launched after the body of Ion Radu, 46, was found in a car park in Homelands Drive, near Crystal Palace, south-east London, Scotland Yard said.

Officers were called at 9.24am on Thursday after a member of the public found Mr Radu unresponsive.

He was confirmed dead at the scene.

A post-mortem examination gave the cause of death as a stab wound to the liver.

Detective Chief Inspector Sal Minhas, who is leading the investigation, said: “I am very keen to hear from anyone who saw Ion in the 48 hours before he died.

“We think that Ion may have been homeless and potentially vulnerable. We think he was a familiar face in the area and may have engaged with local people.

“Did you know Ion? Did you see him recently, either on his own or in the company of someone else? If you spoke to him, was he worried or upset about anything?

“We are working to build a picture of Ion’s life and we need the public to help us.

“If you have information that you want to share, no matter how insignificant it might seem, please get in touch.”

Police said enquiries are ongoing to trace any living relatives.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting 1924/01JUNE.

To remain anonymous people can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers-uk.org.

