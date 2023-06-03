19-year-old arrested on suspicion of murder after man killed in attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
19-year-old arrested on suspicion of murder after man killed in attack

By Press Association
Detectives are appealing for anyone with information to come forward (PA)
Detectives are appealing for anyone with information to come forward (PA)

A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 21-year-old man was killed in an attack.

Greater Manchester Police said Salah Adam was killed on Wednesday after he was attacked on Kings Road in Old Trafford.

Initial inquiries suggest that Mr Adam went to the aid of a friend who was being chased by two young men.

Police said it is believed that the two men then turned on Mr Adam instead resulting in him being fatally stabbed.

The force said a 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder in the early hours of Saturday morning and remains in police custody for questioning.

Two males who were arrested on Wednesday – a 15-year-old male on suspicion of murder and a 16-year-old male on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon – have been released on bail pending further inquiries.

Detectives are continuing to appeal for anyone with information to make themselves known to police.

Detective Chief Inspector Liz Hopkinson, of GMP major incident team, said: “We recognise the impact this tragic event will have on the friends and family of Salah and the thoughts of the investigation team remain with them as they come to terms with this loss in terrible circumstances.

“I understand the concern an incident of this nature will cause in the community and as a result we have put extra officers in place to carry out highly visible patrols over the coming days and to offer reassurance.

“Whilst we have made a number of arrests, we are still in the early stages of a murder investigation and are working hard to piece together the timeline of events.

“We are also keeping an open mind and are continuing to appeal to members of the public to share any information they might have about this case with the police.

“It is believed the two offenders were riding a black mountain bike and a yellow Council Beryl bicycle.”

She said that inquiries so far suggest there were “approximately five people in the area” at the time who may have vital information that could assist the investigation.

Ms Hopkinson added: “If you were in the area or have any information relating to this case – including if you have footage such as CCTV or dashcam – I urge you to do the right thing and share it with us so we can find those responsible and get justice for Salah.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police via 101, quoting incident 3367of 31/6/2023.

Details can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

