Arrest after football fan wears jersey with Hillsborough reference on the back

A man has been arrested at Wembley after a picture emerged of a football fan wearing a jersey with what appeared to be a reference to the Hillsborough disaster printed on the back.

The Metropolitan Police Events Twitter account retweeted a picture of a man wearing a Manchester United shirt that had the number 97 on the back and the words “Not Enough”.

#ARREST | We are aware of this and have worked proactively with officials at @wembleystadium to identify the individual. He has been arrested on suspicion of a public order offence and taken into custody. https://t.co/PNVzEhKzgZ — Metropolitan Police Events (@MetPoliceEvents) June 3, 2023

Manchester City beat their rivals Manchester United in the FA Cup final at Wembley on Saturday.

Sharing a tweet posted by an account called Liverpool Photos, the Met’s events Twitter account said: “We are aware of this and have worked proactively with officials at @wembleystadium to identify the individual.

“He has been arrested on suspicion of a public order offence and taken into custody.”

Ninety-seven football fans died as a result of a crush at a match between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest at Hillsborough Stadium in Sheffield on April 15, 1989.

They were unlawfully killed amid a number of police errors, an inquest jury ruled in 2016.