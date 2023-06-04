The newspaper articles the Duke of Sussex claims involved unlawful activity

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A host of articles about the Duke of Sussex’s life are at the centre of his legal battle with the publisher of the Mirror.

Harry alleges about 140 stories from 1996 to 2010, published by Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) titles, used information obtained through unlawful means, such as phone hacking.

The articles cover the duke’s relationship with his family and ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy, a few injuries and illnesses, his military service and allegations of drug use.

Some 33 articles, dated between 1996 and 2009, have been selected for examination during an ongoing trial of Harry’s contested claim against MGN.

MGN has told the trial in London that it denies that 28 out of the 33 articles involved unlawful information gathering and that it was not admitted for the remaining five articles.

The publisher claims the stories came from a range of sources, including information disclosed by royal households or other royals, freelance journalists and news agencies as well as confidential sources with “extensive” royal contacts.

Here is a list of the 33 articles:

“Diana so sad on Harry’s big day”. Daily Mirror. September 16 1996.

“Princes take to the hills for gala”. Daily Mirror. July 17 2000.

“3am – Harry’s time at the bar”. Daily Mirror. September 19 2000.

“Snap… Harry breaks thumb like William; Exclusive”. Daily Mirror. November 11 2000.

“Rugger off Harry”. Sunday Mirror. November 11 2000.

“Harry took drugs” and “Cool it Harry”. Sunday Mirror. January 13 2002.

“Harry’s cocaine ecstasy and GHB parties”. The Mirror. January 14 2002.

“Harry’s sick with kissing disease”. Daily Mirror. March 29 2002.

“No Eton trifles for Harry, 18”. September 16 2002.

“Matured Harry is a godfather”. The People. April 20 2003.

“Harry to lead cadet’s march”. Daily Mirror. April 29 2003.

“Harry is ready to quit Oz”. Daily Mirror. September 27 2003.

“Beach bum Harry”. Daily Mirror. December 16 2003.

“Wills… Seeing Burrell is only way to stop him selling more Diana secrets. Harry no… Burrell’s a…”. The People. December 28 2003.

“Harry is a Chelsy fan”. Daily Mirror. November 29 2004.

“When Harry met Daddy… The biggest danger to wildlife in Africa”. Daily Mirror. December 13 2004.

“Harry’s girl ‘to dump him’”. Daily Mirror. January 15 2005.

“Chelsy is not happy”. Daily Mirror. January 15 2005.

“You did what!”. Sunday Mirror. February 6 2005.

“Who dares Windsors”. Daily Mirror. March 4 2005.

“Chelsy’s gap EIIR”. The People. April 24 2005.

“Harry carry!”. The People. May 15 2005.

“Chel shocked”. The People. April 9 2006.

“Davy stated”. The People. September 16 2007.

“Hooray Harry’s dumped”. Sunday Mirror. November 11 2007.

“Down in the dumped”. Daily Mirror. November 12 2007.

“Er, OK if I drop you off here?”. Sunday Mirror. December 2 2007.

“Harry fear as mobile is swiped”. Daily Mirror. July 26 2008.

“Soldier Harry’s Taliban”. The People. September 28 2008.

“He just loves boozing & army she is fed up & is heading home”. Sunday Mirror. January 25 2009.

“3am: What a way to Harry on”. Daily Mirror. March 26 2009.

“Harry’s date with Gladiators star”. The People. April 19 2009.

“Chelsy’s new fella”. The People. April 26 2009.